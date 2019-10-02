New school curriculum does not include CSE – Education Minister

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister of Education, has stated that the new standard based curriculum for Kindergarten (KG)to Primary Six (P6) does not include Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) as speculated in sections of the media.

“The new curriculum framework approved by Cabinet and the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) for use in schools does not include CSE,” he said.

Dr Prempeh speaking at a News conference in Accra on Tuesday to clarify issues on CSE, said NaCCA had not approved any material on CSE, as it was not included in the approved and published KG-P6 curriculum framework.

He said the 152,000 teachers trained for the new curriculum were not trained to teach CSE, adding that “the teacher resource packs developed for teachers to enable them teach the new school curriculum from KG-P6 does not include CSE.”

He however appealed to the public and faith-based organisations to exercise restraint and verify the facts of official government policy before making public pronouncements.

“The nation should be rest assured that the government and the Ministry will not compromise our societal values in the delivery of quality education,”he said.

He said the Ministry would not under any circumstance implement any programme that went contrary to the legal, cultural norms, values and beliefs of the Ghanaian people.

The CSE has pooled a lot of controversies, with religious bodies generally in disagreement.

Source: GNA