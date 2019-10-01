Six soldiers including a woman, before court over coup allegation

Six military personnel including a woman have been put before the Kaneshie District Court for their alleged involvement in the recent alleged coup d’état.

The six are Warrant Officer Class Two (WO2) Esther Doku, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, Lance Corporal Albert Baba Ibrahim, Lance Corporal Godwin Nii Ankrah, Lance Corporal Sylvester Akapewu and Corporal Seidu Abubakar.

They have been charged with possession of explosives, arms and ammunition without lawful authority.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare said the military officers were part of a group of other accused persons who have already been arraigned.

The prosecution further added that investigations were ongoing.

The Court presided over by Madam Rosemond Dodua Agyire remanded the six into the Bureau for National Investigations’ custody.

They are expected to return on October 9.

Source: GNA