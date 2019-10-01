Court jails 18-year-old 15 years in prison for robbery

An 18-year old, Abubakar Sidick, would for the next 15 years spend his life at the Nsawam prisons for robbing a man of his GH¢1,200.00

His accomplice, Ibrahim Sunde, 20, who pleaded not guilty to the charge of conspiracy to rob and robbery has been remanded into prison custody to reappear in court on Thursday October 10, 2019.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Irene Oppong, the Regional Police Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service who confirmed this to the GNA said, the robbery happened on Monday September 23, 2019.

She said at about 0200 hours on the said day, Sidick and Sunde armed with knives went to Abubakar Omaro’s house at Gomoa Kwabena-andoh while he was asleep, broke into his room and threatened to kill him.

DSP Oppong said they succeded in robbing Omaro of his GH¢1200.00. The case was reported and both Sidick and Sunde were arrested.

They were arraigned before the Kasoa Ofankor Circuit Court on Thursday September 26, 2019 and charged with conspiracy to rob and robbery.

Sidick pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea while Sunde pleaded not guilty and was remanded.

Source: GNA