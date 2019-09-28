Teachers who abuse girls would be prosecuted – Deputy Gender Minister

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has expressed disgust over incidences of sexual abuse, harassment, and defilement, being perpetrated by some teachers in basic schools.

Mrs Freda Prempeh, the Deputy Sector Minister, condemned the act, and warned teachers engaged in the practice to refrain from that or be prosecuted.

She was interacting with teachers, students and pupils, selected from basic and Senior High Schools at a forum held at Duayaw-Nkwanta in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region.

Mrs Prempeh, also the Member of Parliament for Tano North constituency, said her Ministry had intensified monitoring in basic schools, and that, teachers who would defile or sexually abuse the pupils or students would be made to face the full rigours of the law.

The Ministry organised the forum to sensitize the people on issues relating to child rights, gender and social protection.

Mrs Prempeh said defilement and sexual harassment were serious offences, and warned head teachers who also connived with parents to amicably resolve such cases at homes to shield the teachers.

The Deputy Minister noted that victims of sexual abuse such as defilement and rape went through serious psychological and traumatic conditions and subsequently affected their total upbringing and development.

She said the free Senior High School programme introduced by government had made it easy for all school going-age children to go to school and attain quality education as well.

Mrs Prempeh advised particularly school girls to be bold and report teachers who might make advances at them or sexually abuse or defile them, to their parents, police or the school’s authorities for the necessary action to be taken.

She urged the students to stay away from illicit drugs such as tramadol abuse, alcoholism and sexual promiscuity, which could truncate their education and ruin their future.

The MP also advised the pupils and students to desist from loitering around at night, and concentrate on their books.

Later, students of the Boakye Tromo Senior High and Technical School (BOSTECH), presented an artistic design of Mrs Prempeh to her in honour of her immense contributions towards improving physical infrastructure development in the school.

Source: GNA