Alleged coup plot: Court remands soldier and civilian

A soldier and a civilian employee of the Ghana Armed Forces allegedly linked to the alleged coup plot have appeared before the Kaneshie District Court.

Colonel Samuel Kojo Gameli and Gershon Akpa are being held on the charge of possession of explosives, arms and ammunition without lawful excuse.

The Court presided over by Ms Rosemond Agyiri has remanded the two into lawful custody to reappear on October 9.

So far five persons including Dr Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, a medical practitioner, Donya Kafui aka Ezor a blacksmith and Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu, a freight manager have appeared before the same court.

They are also facing similar charges.

At today’s sitting, Prosecuting Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare, prayed the Court to remand the accused persons into the custody of the Bureau of National Investigations so they could assist in further investigations.

The court granted the prosecution’s submission and ordered the BNI to allow them have access to their counsels.

ASP Asare said Colonel Gameli and Akpa were part of the group called Take Action Ghana (TAG).

According to ASP Asare, TAG planned to organize series of demonstrations and also to overthrow the government.

The prosecutor said in July this year, the group engaged the services of Kafui to make locally manufactured pistols in the Volta Region to enable them complete their mission.

Based on that Kafui charged GH¢2,300.00 as the cost of each pistol and GH¢400.00 for each of the explosives.

Prosecution said Kafui was then brought to the Citadel Hospital in Alajo, Accra, to manufacture the arms and he managed to manufacture 22 explosives, six pistols, three hand grenades and five ammunitions and same were handed over to Dr Mac-Palm.

Based on intelligence, security operatives arrested the group members and took possession of the arms.

