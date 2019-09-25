Home / General News / Lands Minister urges multinational mining firms to promote safe mining

Lands Minister urges multinational mining firms to promote safe mining

9 hours ago General News Leave a comment

Mr Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, the Lands and Natural Resource Minister, has called on mining companies to ensure safe mining practices in their respective areas of operation.

He urged them to improve on their community relations strategies for the benefit of all stakeholders.

He assured of Government’s resolve to continue auditing mining firms to ensure that the nation derives the needed benefits from mining for socio-economic development.

Mr Asomah-Cheremeh said this when Mr Francois Hardy, the Senior Regional Vice President of Newmont Goldcorp Africa, paid a courtesy call on him at the Ministry on Tuesday.

He said government does not have any intention of destabilising any mining company, but would protect the country’s interest and ensure mining companies perform their business in accordance with the mining law.

Mr Hardy, for his part, said this year, has been good so far, adding the company was making  frantic efforts at its Akyem and Ahafo mines, in order to meet its financial obligations to Government.

Source: GNA

Check Also

Nanumba South NCCE holds whistleblowing forum

The Nanumba South District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has held …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Fnet Designs & IT Solutions
Ghana Business News © Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved