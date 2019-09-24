Weak and under resourced institutions said to hinder corruption fight

Mr. Michael Amoadzah, the Hohoe Municipal Deputy Director, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has observed that anti-corruption institutions in the country are weak and under resourced, making the fight against corruption ineffective.

He said due to unavailability of adequate logistics to the institutions, they were unable to execute their mandate, especially those on public accountability and corruption.

Mr. Amoadzah made this known at a community durbar on Public Accountability on the theme: “Whistle Blowing Mechanisms and Anti-Corruption: The Role of the Citizenry.”

The durbar was organised by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) for chiefs and people of Gbi-Atabu in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta region with financial support from the European Union.

Mr. Amoadzah said poor remuneration of public officers encouraged corruption and asked that to be addressed.

He said corruption activities did not only drain the country economically but also deprived citizens from enjoying their fundamental human rights and added that a low ranking in a country’s Corruption Perception Index(CPI), affected the country by driving away prospective investors.

Mr. Amoadzah who also spoke on the Whistle Blowers Act 720 (2006) urged citizens to take the advantage of the Act to report corrupt officials and activities to the appropriate authorities because the Act protected the identity of the ‘whistle blower’.

He tasked the community members to exhibit good hygienic practices to ensure good environmental governance.

Mr. Amedior Ernest, the Hohoe Municipal Director of NCCE said corruption permeated all phases of life and not only related to politicians.

He noted that good governance could be achieved if due processes were followed to avoid corrupt activities and added that the fight against corruption was an individual responsibility and not solely the responsibility of Government.

Togbe Adzofuwusu IV, Chief of Gbi-Atabu appealed to the NCCE to frequently make information on national issues available to the community to enable them partake in national conversations.

The community members in a resolution passed at the end of the durbar pledged to join the fight against corruption and called on public officers to be accountable, diligent and transparent in all activities they carried out on behalf of the citizenry.

Source: GNA