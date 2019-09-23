Home / General News / US government deports 40 Ghanaians for breaking the law

US government deports 40 Ghanaians for breaking the law

2 hours ago General News Leave a comment

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has received 40 Ghanaian deportees from the United States of America for offences ranging from the trafficking of banned substances, assault, vehicle theft, burglary, fraud, domestic violence and immigration related issues.

A statement issued by the Assistant Superintendent Barbara Sam, in charge of Public Relations at the Kotoka International Airport and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani said the deportees comprise 38 males and two females arrived on board a chartered flight US, Omni Air International Boeing 777-OAE 328.

The statement said 38 of them arrived on a travel certificate issued by the Ghana Mission in Washington DC whilst two of them on Ghanaian passports.

It said 16 of them were from Greater Accra, 10 from Ashanti, two from Brong-Ahafo and two from the Western regions.

The statement said the remaining were two from Central Region, three from Eastern and three from Volta regions.

In a similar development, the statement said 12 Ghanaian females aged from 20 to 30 years have also been deported from Saudi Arabia for illegal stay.

It said they were mostly junior and senior high school leavers who were working as domestic helps, store keepers and fuel attendants.

Source: GNA

Check Also

All roads in Ghana will be made motorable – Prof Adei

Government is making efforts to ensure that all roads in the country are motorable, Professor …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Fnet Designs & IT Solutions
Ghana Business News © Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved