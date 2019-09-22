Volta NDC inaugurates Zongo Caucus

The Volta Regional Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has inaugurated its regional zongo caucus working committee ahead of the 2020 general elections.

Mr James Gunu, Volta Regional Secretary of the party, said the 17-member committee is expected to liaise with zongos and other structures of the party in the region.

He said the party needed the efforts of all if they are to wrestle back power, hence the need to put the committee in motion.

Hajia Hawa Tahiru, Regional Zongo Caucus Coordinator, called for unity among members of the working committee, adding that with a concerted effort, their mandate would be achieved.

She advised members of the party to make use of available platforms to seek redress when the need arose.

Hajia Hawa said the committee owes Muslims and the zongos the obligation of laying a solid foundation for their upliftment and “full integration” into the Ghanaian society.

She said the party structures has given them enough power to ensure that they worked effectively and efficiently.

Mr Henry Ametefe, Regional Chairman of the NDC, said the zongos are an integral part of Ghana’s history and development and called on them to work hard for the NDC to win the 2020 general elections.

Source: GNA