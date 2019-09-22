GRA Commissioner – General set to retire, two new board members sworn-in

Mr Kofi Nti, the Commissioner – General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), will retire from the organisation, effective October 1, 2019.

In his place, Mr Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, Commissioner for Domestic Tax Revenue Division (DTRD), will become the acting Commissioner – General and also be responsible for DTRD.

A statement from the Public Relations Unit of the Ministry of Finance said Mr Ken Ofori-Atta the Minister thanked Mr Nti for his service and commended him for his diligence in establishing a platform for a new and transformed GRA.

Meanwhile, the Minister on Friday, swore-in Professor Stephen Adei as the new Chair of the Board of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), and Mr Eugene Asante Ofosuhene as a Board Member.

Mr Ken Ofori-Atta told the new board members of government’s faith in their ability to contribute towards the elimination of revenue administration inefficiencies, undue external influences, unassigned ‘security personnel’ and corruption.

“GRA is well-positioned to lead Ghana’s aspiration to use digital technologies to improve the citizen experience, broaden the tax base and to particularly capitalise on the widespread penetration of mobile phones in the economy. Government is aiming to raise GH¢45.2 billion in domestic revenues as the 2019 target, even though GRA is 7.3 per cent behind target as at end of July,” Mr Ofori-Atta said.

He said while the country’s tax revenues had grown consistently over the last few years, Ghana’s tax-to-GDP ratio at 17.6 per cent was still well below the middle-income country average for Africa.

In response, as the new Chairperson for the Board, Professor Adei, said “I have an absolute zero-tolerance for corruption and as captains of the ship, we must be seen not to do wrong.”

On his part, Mr Ofosuhene said “the era of using GRA for personal interest is over.”

Source: GNA