Avoid electing assembly members with contentious character – NCCE

The public has been advised to avoid electing candidates with contentious characters in the District Assembly and Unit Committee elections.

They were asked to instead search for humble, community-oriented and people-centered candidates they could rely on all time.

Ms Lina Bensah, Ketu South National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) Programme Officer, made the call at a day Town Hall Meeting, organised by the Keta-Akatsi Roman Catholic Diocesan Peace and Justice Commission (KARCDPJC) at Aflao.

She said many areas have regretted voting for such individuals in the past and urged the public to fully participate in the District and Unit Committee elections on December 17, which coincides with the referendum seeking part amendment to the 1992 constitution to allow election of District Chief Executives.

The NCCE officer said though there is room for voting out disgruntled Assembly and Unit Committee Members, no area has ever been able to do so, adding it was better the right person was elected.

She expressed concern to the public disinterestedness to forums organized by Commission to educate the public on its mandate.

Ms Bensah said because of ignorance, many wrongfully accused assembly members of not building schools and roads for example, adding that members were just links between them and the Assemblies, collaborating with NGOs and others for development and monitoring.

She asked the public to invite the NCCE to their personal programmes to educate them on national issues at no cost.

Mr Philip Adzomadi, Ketu North Municipal Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), urged the public to register once for elections, take advantage of Voter Register exhibitions, vote but avoid malpractices, obstruct no one from registering or voting.

Mr Paul Tagbor, Head, Department of Environmental Health, Aflao Zone, decried the high and poor sanitation culture in the area and called for a change to forestall typhoid, cholera, hepatitis B and skin disease outbreaks.

Mr Joseph Ametordzi, KARCDPJC Coordinator, said the meeting was to help educate the public on their roles in the governance processes and to leave the Assembly and Unit Committee Members, Members of Parliament and Presidents to run the system on their own alone after elections.

He said the people need to keep demanding from the elected to act on their campaign promises, “but this is not the case and it is worrying.”

About 600 people, including traditional rulers, the Islamic community, the youth, private transport union representative, other churches, civil society groups and market women attended the event.

It was themed: “Community participation in local governance for rapid and sustainable development.”

Source: GNA