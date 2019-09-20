Inequalities remain barrier to achieving SDGs – Report

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has launched its third annual ‘Goalkeepers Data Report,’ which shows that global inequality remains a major barrier to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) despite progress in health and development.

The Report, Subtitled “Examining Inequality 2019” copied to the Ghana News Agency, said even in the worst-off parts of low and middle-income countries, more than 99 per cent of communities had seen an improvement in child mortality and schooling.

It said despite this progress, persistent gaps in opportunity meant that nearly half a billion people, about one in 15, still did not have access to basic health and education.

The Report said taking countries, districts, and gender into consideration, one realized that the world’s investments in development were not reaching everyone.

“Where you’re born is still the biggest predictor of your future, and no matter where you’re born, life is harder if you’re a girl. Despite gains in female educational attainment, opportunities for girls are limited by social norms, discriminatory laws and policies, and gender-based violence.”

“As we write, billions of people are projected to miss the targets that we all agreed represent a decent life,” the Report said.

“We believe that seeing where the world is succeeding will inspire leaders to do more, and seeing where the world is falling short will focus their attention.”

To address persistent inequality, Bill and Melinda Gates are calling for a new approach to development, targeting the poorest people in the countries and districts that need to make up the most ground.

It called on governments to prioritise primary healthcare to deliver a health system that works for the poorest, digital governance to ensure they are responsive to their least-empowered citizens, and more support for farmers to help them adapt to climate change’s worst effects.

Bill and Melinda Gates pledged to produce a “Goalkeepers Data Report” every year, through 2030, timing it to the annual gathering of world leaders in New York City for the UN General Assembly.

The Report is designed to track progress in achieving the Global Goals, highlight examples of success, and inspire leaders around the world to accelerate their efforts.

“The goal is to identify both what’s working and where we’re falling short.”

A total of 193 world leaders at the United Nations, on September 25, 2015, committed to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals with series of ambitious objectives and targets to achieve three extraordinary things by 2030: end poverty, fight inequality and injustice, and fix climate change.

Source: GNA