Kotoko players to receive $2000 if they advance to Group Stage of Champions League

The Management of Asante Kotoko Football Club, says it will pay each player $2000 as bonus, if they advance to the Group Stage of the Total Confederation of Africa Football Champions’ League.

The Porcupine Warriors, two-time winners of Africa’s most prestigious club competition, had since 2006 failed to make an appearance at the group stage.

“Management has no doubt of the team’s capability to advance to the next phase of the competition,” Mr. George Amoako, the Kotoko Chief Executive Officer (CEO), told the Ghana News Agency’s Sports Team in Kumasi.

This was after the Football Club had scored Tunisia’s Etoile Sportive du Sahel 2-0, in a first leg preliminary tie of the Champions’ League, at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The CEO emphasized that the Football Club is anticipating a good scoreline in the second leg with Tunisia, fortnight to come, to cushion the Porcupine Warriors to the next stage.

The team however, have an uphill task to overcome, given the fact that the club is yet to go past their Tunisian opponents in their four previous meetings.

Kotoko trek to Tunisia on the back of a two-goal advantage, hoping to also score to unsettle their opponents – who have vowed to give the Porcupine Warriors a good run for their money in the second leg.

Enroute to this stage, Kotoko had beaten Nigeria’s Kano Pillars 4-3 on goal aggregate.

In a related development, the GNA Sports Team gathered that, the Kotoko-Etoile match amounted to about GHC653,000 from the 29 000 tickets printed.

Source: GNA