Families of kidnapped girls doubt DNA results

The announcement by the National Police Command on the demise of the kidnapped Takoradi girls has been taken with a pitch of salt by one of the families involved.

The DNA sample taken from all the four affected families had taken about a month for the Ghana Police Service to announce the findings.

Mr Michael Hayfron, spokesperson for the family of Ruthlove Quayson has strongly played down on the news of the demise of the girls and entreated the Ghana Police to come “back again on their findings”.

He queried, “we all along were told about the existence of the girls somewhere in Nigeria, how come their remains will be found here…this is incomprehensible”.

Mr Hayfron said his family will never accept the announcement by the Police Head since the family was of the strong conviction that their daughter was alive.

For his part, Mr Francis Bentum expressed the hope that his daughter Priscilla Bentum would return home someday, adding, “For me I only feel my daughter is still in school and would come back soon”.

Reacting to the news of the death of the girls, Mr. Bentum said, “I am not convinced that my daughter is dead”.

Mr Bentum added, “I am also requesting that the police allow us to also conduct our individual investigation on the samples…I won’t accept this result”.

Mr Alexander Koranchie, father of Priscilla Koranchie could not appreciate the turn of events and urged the police to conduct further investigation on the matter.

Source: GNA