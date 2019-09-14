Minister assures Black Meteors of adequate support  

Mr. Isaac Asiamah, Minister of Youth and Sports, has said the government will ensure the National Under 23 team, the Black Meteors are given adequate preparations ahead of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Under 23 Olympic Games qualifiers in Egypt this November.

Mr. Asiamah made this known in Accra, when he sent a congratulatory message to the Black Meteors and the technical handlers, for defying all odds to book a place at the final African qualifier scheduled for Egypt.

“On behalf of the people of Ghana and government, I congratulate the National Under 23 team, the Black Meteors, for earning a place in the U-23 African Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt. I am very happy for such a huge feat chalked and I must commend the entire team, technical and managerial staff for defying all odds to achieve this feat. I must take this opportunity to assure the team that government would provide all the necessary support to the team to make its qualification to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games a dream come true,” he said.

Mr. Asiamah also congratulated Braimah Kamoko (Bukom Banku) for knocking out Rojhat Bilgetekin of Germany in his maiden international bout held in Bradford, United Kingdom (UK).

Source: GNA