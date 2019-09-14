Ghana to host Africa Climate Chance Summit in October

Ghana will host the second edition of the Africa Climate Chance Summit in Accra from October 16-18, which will bring together over 2,000 non-state actors, local government stakeholders and development partners, to exchange ideas on climate change adaptation actions.

The summit will be hosted by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, in collaboration with the National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG), the Climate Chance Association, Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the United Cities and Local Government-Africa (UCLGs) and the Ministry of Information.

The three-day event, which will be held under the theme: “Stepping up Local Climate Action in Africa”, will serve as a platform for delegates to discuss and review actions and efforts being made towards climate change adaptation in Africa.

Speaking at a media briefing in Accra to update the public on the upcoming summit, Hajia Alima Mahama, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD), whose address was read by Mr Augustine Collins Ntim, a Deputy Minister of the MLGRD, said there would be presentation of proposals on climate action best practices in Africa on eight thematic areas.

The participants would review the progress of the African sectoral coalitions and their roadmaps in a first review of the 2018 Africa Climate Chance Summit held in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire and outline tangible activities to be carried out in various African sectoral collations.

They would also work to deliver common messages, priority action plans, commitments, concrete proposals and recommendations on climate change challenges from African sub-national and non-state actors, which would be shared during international climate events.

Other important topics outlined for deliberations at the summit include: Adaptation and Water in Africa, Agriculture, Food Security and Reforestation, Sustainable Building and Accessibility in Africa and Financing of Climate Actions.

Hajia Alima Mahama said the upcoming summit fell within the context of other relevant global events including, the One Planet Summit held in Nairobi in March this year, African Climate Week held in Accra earlier this year, COPS25 expected to be held in December this year in Chile and Africa-France Summit slated for June 2020 in France.

The Minister said the government is passionate about issues of environment and has accepted to play a critical role in making the summit a success.

She said government is committed to promoting climate change adaptation and mitigation measures in the various developmental agenda at the national and international levels.

She underscored the need for both state and non-state actors to show interest and commitment towards sustainable development, since climate change was threatening food security, energy, water resources, biodiversity and human health.

In view of this, she said, Ghana has developed its National Determined Contributions Framework on Disaster Risk Reduction, National Policy and Strategies as well as Action Plans in line with the global agenda (Paris Agreement) to deal with the effects of climate change.

Mr Bismark Baisie, the National President of NALAG, in his welcome address, expressed NALAG’s commitment to work collaboratively with other state and non-state institutions to promote, strengthen and ensure sustainable environmental practices.

He assured of NALAG’s full participation in the summit and announced that 150 of the 260 metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies had already registered to participate in the summit.

Mr Baisie said members of the local authorities have been collaborating with government to help address some of the challenges affecting the assemblies noting that any climate challenge affects the local communities.

Senator Ronec Dantec, President of Climate Chance Association, underlined the need for a national policy by various governments around the world, to drive climate change action plans.

He said implementing local actions and adaptation of national strategies is crucial in addressing climate change issues globally, adding that Africa could play a critical part in providing solutions to the climate change menace.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to open a high-level plenary session, while former UN Secretary-General, Mr Ban-Ki Moon, is expected to attend, and use his presence in Ghana, to pay a memorial visit to the grave of late Kofi Annan, former UN Secretary-General and diplomatic icon.

Source: GNA