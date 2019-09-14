Bagri Junction M.A. school lacks KG, JHS blocks

The Bagri Junction M.A. Primary School, in the Lawra Municipality of the Upper West Region is in dire need of Kindergarten (KG) and Junior High School (JHS) blocks to save the pupils from having classes under trees.

The school from KG to JHS is presently managing with two, three unit classroom blocks and a dilapidated community initiated classroom block, serving pupils from three communities including; Tabier, Orbile and Konwob.

With rains at the peak, the school is suffering from overcrowding as they could no longer hold classes under trees.

Naa Sebastian Saabom, the Chief of Tabier has therefore made a passionate appeal to the Lawra Municipal Assembly during a town hall meeting to come to the aid of the school, with classroom blocks for the KG and JHS pupils to address the situation.

Timothy Danwone, a Unit Committee member from Bagri Electoral Area said the two functional classroom blocks were constructed with funding from the Nelson Mandela Birthday Fund and the HIPC fund in 2008.

He appealed for the extension of electricity to the school, to promote the teaching and learning of Information Communication Technology (ICT).

Mr Martin Domotiere Bomba-Ire, the Lawra Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) also said the Member of Parliament, Mr Anthony Karbo, had requested a list of communities that needed KG blocks, so he could assist them.

He said he would therefore liaise with the Municipal Education Office to include; the Bagri Junction M.A. school to the list of communities that needed the KG blocks, while the Assembly made plans to get another block for the JHS.

Mr Salifu Issifu Kanton, Executive Director of Community Development Alliance (CDA) noted that regular town hall meetings would help to bring governance to the doorstep of the people and also promote accountability and community participation.

The Town Hall Meeting is an activity under a social accountability project, being implemented by CDA with support from the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD) and the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA)

Source: GNA