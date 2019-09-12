NLA denies making birthday donations to CID boss

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) on Wednesday denied allegations that it presented a birthday gift the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

A statement signed from the Public Relations Unit of the NLA and copied to the Ghana News Agency said: “We wish to categorically denounce a mischievous news item making the rounds that a purported birthday donation was made from NLA to the Director-General of the CID. We wish to place on record that no such donation was ever made to the CID Boss as part of her birthday celebrations.”

The statement said, the NLA Director-General has never authorised any Memo from the Acting General Manager in charge of Security and Special Projects as birthday donation to the CID Boss.

It said: “furthermore, we would like to state for the avoidance of any doubts that, the NLA was officially represented and sponsored the elevator unveiling ceremony at the CID Headquarters.”

The statement added that the NLA as a public institution could not under any stretch of imagination apply public funds for a private cause.

“We urge all to disregard any such publications aimed at maligning the good image of the NLA”.

Source: GNA