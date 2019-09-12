New transport fares to begin on September 16

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) together with the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) have announced an increase in transport fares of 10 per cent with effect from Monday, September 16, 2019.

They said in line with the Administrative Instrument on Public Transport Fares, the Road Transport Operators reviewed the prices of the various component that got into running of commercial transport services, especially fuel cost, hence the increase in fares.

The fares cover intra-city (Trotro), intercity (long distance) and shared taxis.

This was in a statement jointly signed by Mr Kwame Kuma, the National Chairman of the GPRTU and Mr John Benyawoh, the National Chairman of the GRTCC.

It urged the members to comply with the new fares and should ensure that they post the fare list at their various terminals so as to avoid any confrontation with the travelling public.

The statement asked members, commuters and the public to cooperate for the successful implementation of the fares.

Source: GNA