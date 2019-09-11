Burkina Faso suspends edible oil, sugar imports

The government of Burkina Faso has announced a decision to suspend issuance of special import permits for edible oil and sugar in the country.

The decision announced Monday aimed at finding a solution to the serious dysfunctions that beset the market of the concerned products, trade minister Harouna Kabore said.

“The suspension follows various consultations between trade authorities and distributors,” he explained.

The document underscored that any unauthorized importation is an offence and shall be punished in accordance with the current import and export general scheme.

Source: GNA