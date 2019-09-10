CWSA to intensify stakeholder engagements as part of policy reforms

The Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA) as part of policy reforms to transform the agency into a utility service provider is stepping up communication and stakeholder engagements to enhance its corporate visibility.

The Agency is also prioritizing investments in infrastructure to ensure sustainable management of water systems and sanitation facilities in rural communities across the country.

These were contained in a communiqué issued by the Agency at the closing ceremony of the 2019 Review Conference held at Fumesua in the Ejisu Municipality.

The theme for the four-day conference was, “Steps Towards a Utility Service Organization: the Success Story, Challenges and Way Forward” and it was attended by delegates from all the 16 regions.

Mr. Wolarnyo Kwadwo Siabi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CWSA who read the communiqué, said the Agency after 20 years of its establishment had facilitated the provision of 1,033 piped water systems, 32,466 boreholes, 82,970 household latrines and 5,591 institutional latrines.

“In spite of the achievements, sustaining these interventions remains a major challenge over the years,” he told the media at a press conference.

He said the situation triggered a general consensus for organizational reforms aimed at transforming the CWSA into a utility service organization.

The Agency in 2017, he said, took the bold step to initiate policy reforms to reposition itself to take over and properly manage water systems in rural areas due to implementation challenges with the Community Management Model (CMM) across the country.

Mr Siabi announced the resolve of CWSA to improve water production, efficiency and quality while exploring financial management risk and establish control mechanisms.

He said steps would also be taken to enhance human resource capacities to meet the skill requirement of the reform, adding that, the Agency would also continue to sign performance contracts with its regional offices to boost performance at all operational levels.

It would also scale-up sanitation and hygiene promotion initiatives to maximize the health benefits of people living in rural communities and small towns.

Source: GNA