Greater Accra and Northern Regions to embark on emergency polio immunization

The Greater Accra and the Northern Regions, are set to embark on a two phased emergency polio immunization exercise beginning from Wednesday, 11th September to Saturday 14 September 2019.

The second phase is expected to commence from 25th to 28th September 2019.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mrs Rita Frimpong Amenyo , Kpone Katamanso Municipal Health Director, revealed that, the Acute Flacid Paralysis which was a carrier of the polio disease, had been detected in a two year old child in the Northern Region.

She further noted that an environmental stream of polio had also been detected in a gutter in the Northern Region and Agbogbloshie in the Greater Accra Region, a situation she said, had compelled the Ghana Health Service to declare the condition as an emergency health alert.

According to her, Ghana had attained the status of “polio free country” and that it is imperative, that the Health Directorate fights the disease, to protect the future of the children below the ages of five, who could be victims.

Mrs Amenyor stated that, the environmental health surveillance team’s report, which showed that the virus was in the system, pointed to the fact that some children where not protected during the previous exercises, but added that most newly born babies where given oral polio vaccines.

The Municipal Health Director also revealed that, some faecal matter collected from some gutters, were confirmed to be contaminated with the polio virus.

She called on Ghanaians to take their sanitation issues very serious.

She explained that the Supplementary Immunization Activity (SIA) was targeted at all children below the ages of five in schools, churches, market places and also at the various health centres.

About 26,546 children are expected to be immunized in the Kpone -Katamanso Municipality during the four day SIA by the Ghana Health Service.

Source: GNA