Court gives respondents three days to react to Nduom’s claims

The Accra Commercial Court Two has given respondents in the case filed by Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom and others three days to react to the claims.

Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom, the Coconut Groove Hotel, Groupe Nduom (GN) and GN Savings and Loans Bank, filed the case against the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Finance, and Ms Gloria Akuffo, the Attorney General (AG).

Justice George K. Koomson, who is acting as the vacation judge for the Human Rights Court, said the filings should be done three days after the upcoming lawyers’ conference next week.

He then adjourned the case to September 19.

Mr Emmanuel Darkwa, Counsel for BoG, pleaded with the Court to be given ample time to react due to the fact that the first respondent was only served with the process on September 3.

Justice Koomson cautioned that the respondents’ statement of case should be legal arguments and that none of them should come with oral arguments to waste the Court’s time, which would not be acceptable.

Justice Koomson said when they did the right thing, the Court would just adjourn and decide on the matter without wasting anyone’s time.

He said they should also ensure each of the parties filed their claims and served each other.

Meanwhile, the injunction case is also pending and the respondents were advised not to do anything to jeopardise the process.

When the case was called Dr Nduom was represented by Nana Kweku Nduom, Coconut Groove by Mr Philip Ograh, GN by Nana Ofori Wusu and Madam Emelda Delali Amekugie for Bank of Ghana.

However, the Minister of Finance, AG and GN Savings and Loans Bank were absent.

Counsels for the applicants were Mr Justice Srem Sae and Mr Kenneth Ghartey whilst Mr Emmanuel Darkwa represented the Bank of Ghana.

Dr Nduom, Chairman for GN sued the BoG and the others to demand for restoration of the license of the GN Savings and Loans.

The suit also affected Mr Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister, Ms Gloria Akuffo, AG, and Mr Eric Nana Nipa, the receiver of the GN Savings and Loans.

In his claim, Dr Nduom has stated that GN Savings was not only solvent but would be liquid if the Finance Ministry and other government agencies paid amounts owned them.

There was heavy security presence as supporters of the one-time Presidential Candidate clad in red and black, chanting war songs with their placards stormed the Court premise but were prevented from entering.

Some of the inscriptions on the cards read, “Leave Dr Nduom alone,” “Support local banks,” “Nduom is our hero,” among others and they waited outside.

Source: GNA