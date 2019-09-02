Ghana Immigration Service and Customs impound vehicle

A joint team of officers of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority has impounded a smuggled non-customed Nissan Murano vehicle with a Togo registration number.

Mr Felix Klu-Adjei, Volta Regional Public Relations Officer of GIS, told the Ghana News Agency that officers of GIS on patrol around the Poase outpost, an unapproved route, chanced upon the vehicle from the Togo side of the frontier.

He said the officers, out of curiosity flagged the driver to stop, which was ignored with the driver speeding towards the officers in an attempt to knock them.

The PRO said the officials then chased the vehicle towards the Poase Township and alert the Customs barrier a few kilometers away of the incidence.

Mr Klu-Adjei said Customs Excise and Preventive Service officers were dispatched to track the smuggled vehicle, which was eventually seen in a bush, near Poase Cement.

He said official documentation regarding such arrests and investigations have commenced.

Source: GNA