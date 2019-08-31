Bilateral trade between Ghana and India expected to reach $4b

An eight member delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has held bilateral talks in India, and trade between the two countries is expected to reach $4 billion.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, which was copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the delegation had also together with the Ghana High Commission in India participated in a Foreign Office Political Consultation with the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of India.

It said the deliberations were held in New Delhi on Wednesday August 28.

The statement said Mr Charles Owiredu, a Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, led Ghana’s delegation, whilst the Indian team was led by the Minister of State, Secretary Shri Tirumurti.

It said the talks centred on trade, investment and commerce, capacity building programmes and international cooperation.

It noted that they were held with the view to further strengthen the existing close bonds of friendship and cooperation between Ghana and India.

The statement said furthermore, they were aimed at exploring other areas of possible cooperation between the two countries.

It said bilateral trade between Ghana and India had appreciated over $3 billion and was expected to increase to $4 billion by 2020.

Mr Owiredu on behalf of the Government and People of Ghana, expressed appreciation for the technical assistance the Government of India continues to provide to Ghana through various bilateral and multilateral programmes, including the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) and Special Commonwealth African Assistance Plan (SCAAP).

He also thanked the Indian Government for the various long duration scholarships it continues to give to Ghanaian students.

Mr Owiredu further commended the Government of India for its support towards the construction of the Foreign Service Institute.

He told the Indian Government that Ghana was in the process of establishing its committee in respect of the Joint Trade Committee.

He assured that the Committee would be inaugurated by the first quarter of 2020.

Source: GNA