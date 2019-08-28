BOST confirms Edwin Provencal as Managing Director

The Board of Directors of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) Company Limited has confirmed Mr Edwin A. Provencal as the new Managing Director of the company.

Mr Provencal who was nominated by the President was subsequently confirmed after a Board meeting on Tuesday.

A statement issued and signed by Ekow Hackman and copied the Ghana News Agency said he was later introduced to the management and staff members at the Head Office.

He was until his nomination and subsequent appointment the Technical Advisor to the Minister of Energy.

Mr Provencal had also held a number of Executive Management positions in various organisations and had through his Balanced Scorecard expertise transformed various companies including Vodafone Wholesale and National Communications Backbone Company, leapfrogging from third to second in revenue market share in the Telecoms industry, the statement said.

He led ExZeed Company Limited to become the premier contact centre in Ghana and was also a founding member of Ghana Association of Information Technology (IT) Services and Companies (GASSCOM), with over 15 years experience in Project Management, the statement added.

Mr Provencal holds an Mphil in Economics and MBA in Information Systems, a BSc in Electrical Engineering, a Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Management from ACCA and a Project Management Professional (PMP) from the Project Management Institute.

He is also a graduate of the College of Executive Coaching in the United States of America and has a certified Balanced Scorecard Practitioner since 2006.

The board assured stakeholders and the public of its readiness to work with the new MD and the entire workforce to ensure uninterrupted operations of the Company.

Source: GNA