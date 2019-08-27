Ghana Immigration Service rescues 57 women from trafficking

Mr Frederick Baah Duodu, Chief Superintendent of Immigration, Aflao Sector Commander of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), has said the Service has rescued a total of 57 adult females suspected of being trafficked to the Gulf regions between January to July, this year.

He said three men linked to the suspected trafficking business of some of the victims were arrested and escorted to the Immigration Headquarters, Accra, for further investigations.

Mr Duodu said this during a familiarization visit to the Aflao Border Post by Dr Edward Prempeh, Council Chairman of GIS.

He said the Anti-Human Smuggling and Trafficking in Persons Unit of the Sector Command has stepped up its vigilance and operations as “it appears this is the season for smuggling and trafficking of young ladies, particularly, to the Gulf region.

The Aflao Sector Commander said some 540 West African nationals made up of Nigerians, Nigeriens, Cameroonians and Togolese have been repatriated and refused entry through the border.

He said many of them were found to be involved in cyber fraud, illegal mining and prostitution amongst others.

Mr Duodu said during the same period in reference, a total of 44 Ghanaians, who attempted to travel to Europe through Algeria and Morocco were repatriated through the Aflao entry point.

He said in view of the upsurge in incidences of cross border crimes such as cybercrime, money laundering, human trafficking and drug smuggling, perpetrated by some West African nationals and the increasing threats of terrorism to the country, the Aflao Sector Command has stepped up vigilance and screening of travelers before admitting them into the country.

The Sector Commander said “travelers with no form of identification, contact addresses and clear purposes of visit were refused entry,” adding that so far a total of 106 West African nationals have been refused entry.

He said GIS is strengthening its intelligence unit by enhancing training schemes to sharpen skills of officers of the Service to be on top of the job.

Dr Prempeh promised the resolve of the Council to put in place measures that would stimulate the professionalism of officers and rank to make them deliver on their mandate.

He urged them to be vigilant at all times fishing out suspicious elements, who may intend to perpetuate acts that would jeopardise the security of the state.

He entreated the officers to live above reproach towards redeeming the perception of corruption among servicemen and women.

Deputy Commissioner of Immigration Peter Clavier Nantuo, Volta Regional Sector Commander, said recent threats of kidnapping and terrorism has compelled GIS to increase vigilance at landed check points.

He said, “terrorism is just next door,” an indication that we should redouble strategies to avoid surprises.

The Regional Commander appealed to the travelling public to be patient, when being profiled for their own safety.

Source: GNA