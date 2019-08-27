Home / General News / Akuapems urged to grow more cocoa

Akuapems urged to grow more cocoa

39 mins ago General News Leave a comment

Akuapems in the Eastern Region, have been urged to cultivate more cocoa, to help increase the output of cocoa production in the country.

Okyeame (linguist) Akuffo Kwadwo from the Pokrom Palace told journalists that Akuapem lands were fertile for cocoa cultivation and that, formerly the lands were only suitable for growing pineapples and palm fruits, alongside other cash crops.

The linguist, also a prominent vegetable grower said the Akuapem lands from Nsawam, Aburi to Akropong in the Adoagyiri – Nsawam Municipality, Akwapim South District and Akwapim North Municipality respectively, had changed and were suitable for cocoa plantation.

According to him, he initiated a four-hectare-cocoa farming and with the assistance of officers of the Cocoa Health and Extension Division (CHED) of COCOBOD, the crops were so healthy.

Okyeame Akuffo said few farmers noticed the change and therefore, needed motivation to enable them completely embrace the COCOBOD campaign to plant more cocoa.

He suggested that CHED officials to organise periodic farmers’ rallies for the people and also supply them with quantity of free hybrid cocoa seedlings and bags of fertilizers, to help persuade them to go into large scale cocoa production.

Source: GNA

Check Also

Senior Minister receives progress report on performance-based pay administration

Some officials from the South Korea Embassy, Korea Institute for Development Strategy (KDS) and Korea …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Fnet Designs & IT Solutions
Ghana Business News © Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved