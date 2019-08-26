Zenith Bank Plc appoints Henry Oroh as New Executive Director

The Managing Director of Zenith Bank Ghana Limited, Mr Henry Oroh, has been appointed the Executive Director of Zenith Bank Plc.

His appointment has duly been approved by the Board of Directors of Zenith Bank Plc.

Mr. Oroh’s appointment, according to a statement issued by the Bank, is consistent with the bank’s tradition and succession strategy of grooming leaders from within.

His appointment, the statement noted, would take effect from September 1, 2019.

It indicated that his appointment was approved by Nigeria’s Central Bank.

Mr. Oroh is joining the board of Zenith Bank Plc with strong competencies in Credit and Marketing, Operations, Information Technology, Treasury and impressive Leadership skills.

Mr Oroh is an experienced banker with over two decades of experience in the banking sector.

He began his illustrious career in 1992 at Citibank, where he served for seven years in Operations, Treasury and Marketing.

He joined Zenith Bank in February 1999 and has worked in various Groups and Departments within the Zenith Group Office.

His expertise spans Operations, IT, Treasury, Marketing, including; the Manufacturing, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Oil and Gas, Public Sector, Consumer as well as Corporate Banking and Business Development.

In April 2012, he was seconded to Zenith Bank Ghana Limited as an Executive Director and became the Managing Director/Chief Executive in February 2016.

As Managing Director, he has successfully spearheaded the phenomenal growth of the Zenith Brand both within the Ghana market and the West African Sub region.

Mr Oroh holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from the University of Benin, Benin City and an MBA from the Lagos State University.

He also holds an LLB Degree from the University of London and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and an honorary member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers, Nigeria.

Aside the prestigious degrees, he has also attended several Leadership programmes and Executive Management Courses at The Harvard Business School, Columbia Business School New York, University of Chicago, USA, University of Pennsylvania, HEC Paris, JP Morgan Chase UK and the Lagos Business School.

Mr Oroh has won a number of prestigious awards over the last two decades.

According to the International Finance Magazine, the celebrated banker is credited for churning out series of impressive financial performance as MD/CEO of Zenith Bank, winning the Banking CEO of the Year for 2019.

The Dubai-based International Business Magazine and the CEO Monthly publications both awarded Henry Oroh, Banking CEO of the Year 2019 and CEO of the Year 2019 – Ghana for his remarkable leadership, which has distinguished the Zenith brand from its closest peers.

The above awards were in recognition of his remarkable leadership which has distinguished the Zenith brand from its closest peers.

Zenith Bank Ghana has also received several accolades since Henry became man at the helm of affairs.

In 2019, Zenith Bank Ghana Limited won 13 industry awards from both international and local organisations.

The Bank emerged Best Customer Service Bank at the International Finance Magazine Awards as well as the International Business Magazine Awards.

It also won the Outstanding Customer Service Award – Banking, at the prestigious West Africa Business Excellence Awards (WABA) held at the Marriot Hotel in Accra.

In June 2019, at the Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA) Zenith Bank was adjudged Best Fintech Bank Collaboration of the Year.

The Zenith Bank Platinum Prepaid Mastercard was adjudged the Best Prepaid Initiative of the Year at the GITTA Awards.

The Bank was also adjudged the Best Corporate Bank in Ghana at the International Business Magazine Awards, moving to be named as at The Global Business Outlook Awards as the Best Commercial Bank.

It was also voted the Best Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Bank at the Global Business Outlook Awards.

Source: GNA