NDC Parliamentary primaries – the winners, losers and related matters

Mumuni Issah wins Akontombra NDC Parliamentary primaries

Mr Mumuni Issah has been elected parliamentary candidate for Akontombra constituency to lead the National Democratic Congress party in 2020.

He polled 417 out of 753 total votes cast, while his contender, Mr Kenneth Yeboah the party’s 2016 parliamentary candidate managed to poll 331, with five spoilt ballots.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Issah commended the delegates for reposing confidence in him and pledged to unite the rank and file of the party especially the former Member of Parliament for the constituency, Mr Herod Cobbinah, who contested the 2016 election as an independent candidate.

He also commended his contender Mr Kenneth Yeboah for running a matured campaign and promised to seek advice from him.

Incumbent MP for Aowin loses slot to former DCE

The incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Aowin constituency, Mr Mathias Kwame Ntow, has lost his seat to the former District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Oscar Ofori Larbi in the just ended National Democratic Congress (-NDC )Parliamentary primaries.

Mr Ntow who was seeking re-election to contest on the ticket of the NDC for the third term polled 192 votes and Mr Larbi won by 462 votes.

Two other contenders, Mr Wilbert Bretum and Dr. Joseph Yensu also had 391 votes and 225 votes respectively.

Total delegates was 1, 305, total vote cast, 1, 276, rejected six, spoilt ballot one and unissued ballot 98.

Mr Paul Evans Aidoo, the former Western Regional Minister and MP for Sefwi Wiawso constituency who lost in 2016 won this time around with 433 votes out of 1,213 total votes cast.

Mr Adani Bonnah had 400 votes and Mr Thomas Armah obtained 380 votes with six rejected ballots.

At Suaman constituency, Mr Joseph Betino was adjudged the winner with 302 votes, while his only competitor Mr Alexander Hedidor obtained 107 votes.

Mr Stephen Donkor battled with Mr Stephen Bernie Kingsley for the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai constituency seat. He defeated him with 792 votes.

Mr Stephen Bernie Kingsley polled 555 votes out of the 1,352 total votes cast with four rejected ballots.

Two candidates also contested in the Sefwi Akontombra constituency and at the end of voting, Mr Mumuni Issah polled 417 votes, while Mr Kenneth Yeboah had 331 votes.

In all, 762 voters were expected to exercise their franchise but at the end of voting, 753 turned up and five rejected ballots were recorded.

Mr Robert Kofi Agyekum, the Western North Region organiser, commended the candidates and delegates for helping to maintain peace throughout the exercise.

He beseeched the candidates together with their supporters to bury their difference and unite so that they could wrestle power from the ruling government.

Defeamekpor wins South Dayi NDC primaries

Mr Rockson Nelson Etse Defeamekpor has won the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primary in the South Dayi Constituency of the Volta Region.

He polled 313 out of 543 total valid vote cast to beat his contender Mr Frank Dei who had 229 with one spoiled ballot.

Mr Defeamekpor said the victory was for the party and congratulated his contender for a good contest, describing him as “good and formidable contender.”

He also congratulated the delegates for exhibiting maturity in casting the ballot in a free, fair and transparent manner.

The South Dayi MP said his primary focus was to continue to work hard to create job avenues for the people to improve upon their standard of living and sustain their livelihoods.

Mr Defeamekpor assured the constituents of his commitment to ensure that the road networks were improved for accelerated socioeconomic development.

He also said schools in the constituency would soon be supplied with teaching and learning materials for effective and quality education and learning.

Mr Defeamekpor said NDC would win the 2020 elections only through hard work, determination and collective effort and therefore called on the party faithful to unite.

“This is just the beginning of better things to come in 2020, and we need to forge ahead and work together assiduously to unseat the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government,” he stated.

Kofi Adams wins Buem Constituency NDC primary

Mr. Kofi Adams, a former National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has emerged the winner of the Buem Constituency NDC parliamentary primary poling a total of 388 valid votes.

Mr. Adams will represent the Party in the 2020 parliamentary elections, which will end the two term tenure of Mr. Daniel Ashiamah, the incumbent Member of Parliament for the constituency.

The Presbyterian Church in Jasikan where the voting took place was filled with delegates, observers and well-wishers of the candidates when voting ended to witness the outcome of events.

Supporters of Mr. Adams burst out with cheers and applause when his votes were counted.

Mr. Ashiamah came second with 280 votes, Mr. Adam Ibrahim Mumuni had 95 votes and Mr. Daniel Adiepena securing nine votes out of 774 total votes cast with two rejected ballots.

Mr. Adams after he was declared the winner by Mr. Abubakari Sani, the Jasikan District Electoral Commission Officer said although he knew he would win, the margin was unexpected adding that his campaign message was appropriate and convincing to the delegates.

He said his campaign message, which was devoid of insults and character assassination would make it easier for him to reach out to the rest of the candidates and work together as a team.

Mr. John Kwadwo Gyapong, the Oti Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said he would champion the course of bringing all the candidates together and work together with the common aim of bringing the NDC back to power in 2020.

Ablakwa gets 96.5% endorsement from delegates

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency has received a 96.5 per cent endorsement from delegates in the Constituency as the Party’s candidate for the 2020 Parliamentary elections.

He polled 1,043 of the 1,078 total valid ballots cast, with Mr William Mawuli Ahedo, his contender, securing 35 votes, representing 3.2 per cent.

Delegates turned up early at the Mepe Presbyterian Junior High School for the exercise, and hours before the official close of polls, the voters register had been cleared.

Soon after the results were collated, delegates and party supporters thronged to Mr Ablakwa, chanting Party tunes, and congratulating him.

The MP told supporters that although he was sure of victory, the level of endorsement was “unexpected”, and was an indication that victory for the Party in 2020 was on the horizon.

He declared his campaign team dissolved, and said a joint team would be constituted with that of his contender to campaign ahead of 2020.

“It’s one family, one NDC in North Tongu”, Mr Ablakwa said, adding that the Constituency would support the Party with more votes come 2020.

“North Tongu has showed me that they love me and I will make sure I do more for them”, he later told the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

The MP said the District would witness more dynamics in leadership, and promised to work hard to provide roads where needed, and also complete water projects and other social interventions.

He also pledged to rally his constituents to face the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and said the NDC had a sure strategy for that.

“We must confront the NPP head on for Victory for Mahama in 2020. You can rest assured that our strategy will work. We will defeat them very overwhelmingly. NPP will just close shop in North Tongu and join NDC,” Mr Ablakwa stated.

The election was witnessed by Captain Rtd George Nfodzo, a former MP for Ho Central, and was under the close supervision of the Electoral Commission, security agencies and the media.

Former MCE wins Hohoe Constituency NDC primaries

Professor Margaret Kwaku, a former Municipal Chief Executive of the Hohoe Municipal Assembly has polled a total of 439 votes to win the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primary election in the Hohoe Constituency.

The election, held at the St. Francis College of Education (FRANCO) auditorium, began at about 0915 hours due to a few “technical” hitches.

The rest of the candidates, Mr. Theophilus Dzimegah had a total of 233 votes, followed by Mr. Kingsley Mortey with 229 votes, Mr. Francis Dimake, 225 votes, Dr. Kennedy Ahorsu, 154 votes and Mr. Simon Kanyagui, 55 votes out of a total 1335 votes cast.

The atmosphere at the auditorium became a tensed one after Professor Kweku’s votes were counted necessitating the need for police officers to calm down a group of young men who openly expressed their dissatisfaction at the turn of events.

The disturbances continued when the lights in the auditorium were turned off causing people to run out of the auditorium for safety.

The intervention of the police enabled officers from the Electoral Commission to announce the rest of the results.

Wisdom Gidisu elected NDC parliamentary candidate for Krachi East

Delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Krachi East Constituency of the Oti Region on Saturday elected former Member of Parliament, Wisdom Gidisu as a parliamentary candidate for 2020 parliamentary elections.

Out of 876 registered voters, only 859 delegates cast their ballots.

Mr Gidisu secured 318 votes out of 859 votes, while Mr Emmanuel Reginald Kofi Duh, his closet contender, polled 235 votes.

The rest were Mr Takai Ntefune Issac, 186 votes, Mr Makai Abraham, 21 votes, Al -Hassan Zulkiphil, 99 votes with five rejected votes.

Mr Wisdom Gidisu in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), assured the NDC in the Krachi East that he would fight and win power in the 2020 elections.

He called for the support of his contenders so they could together unseat the Member of Parliament, Mr Yaw Gyato Michael and take the seat back for the NDC.

Mr Gidisu charged his supporters to begin house to house campaign to ensure they win the 2020 polls massively.

Sege Constituency NDC retains Christian Korletey Otuteye

Mr Christian Korletey Otuteye, the incumbent Member of Parliament for the Sege Constituency in the Greater Accra Region has been retained by delegates to contest the 2020 general election on the Party’s ticket.

Mr Otuteye won the keenly contested race with 406 votes, whilst his opponent Mr Daniel Kissieh Bessey had 299 votes.

There were four rejected ballots.

Total number of delegates was 717.

Scuffle at Tema East NDC primaries leaves one injured

One person sustained injuries on Saturday during the parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Tema East after a scuffle erupted during the counting of ballots.

Mr Edga Adjetey Badu, Tema Community One, Site 19 branch Chairman, NDC, sustained injuries on his face and chest as his oozing blood soaked his white shirt and collected on the floor as a result.

Mr Badu, who was also the polling agent for Nii Tetteh Kraku Bediako, the contender to Mr Isaac Ashai Odamtten, immediate past Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, allegedly created confusion at the National Fisheries Association of Ghana (NAFAG) hall where the election was held.

He recieved severe beatings from some delegates after he was apprehended by the police for tearing up some of the ballot papers during counting after he realized that his candidate was losing.

The election which hitherto was peaceful saw delegates from Community One and Tema Newtown casting into different ballot boxes.

Community One was deemed as a stronghold of Mr Bediako and Newtown, his waterloo.

Therefore when it became obvious that his contender Mr Odamtten had made a headstart in Community One during counting, Mr Badu allegedly quickly grabbed the sorted ballot papers of Tema Newton and started tearing them up.

He was subsequently arrested and counting continued after which Mr Odamtten was declared the NDC parliamentary candidate elect for Tema East after polling 891 out of the 1,161 votes cast while Mr Bediako had 266 votes.

Meanwhile, Mr Bediako who was not a delegate earlier on went to the centre to vote but was not allowed as his name was not in the register.

Mr Odamtten in a victory message, commended the police for ensuring peace and order at the centre.

He thanked executives and the delegates for the confidence reposed in him and promised not to disappoint them.

He said the party was on a mission to serve the people of Tema adding that he would start his work by empowering the branches and wards of the party in the constituency.

Women should champion politics for a better Ghana

Comfort Doeyo Kudjo Ghansa, Member of Parliament for Ada East, says Ghanaian women should embrace politics and mould a better future for Ghana.

Women are careful, meticulous, passionate about their work and always seek to make a better tomorrow.

In victory speech after Saturday’s National Democratic Congress’ primaries, she said, “I want to tell all women that it is not easy being a politician but I think it is the best work for women because we have passion for every work that we do as compared to men.

Men have been in politics for a long time and it is about time women took over. If women champion the political battle, we will see a healthier and a better Ghana. ”

After winning the Ada East NDC’s parliamentary seat for the third time, Madam Ghansah told the GNA that she worked for the people and that made her win the primaries.

“The vote I was expecting was higher than what I had but I’m not supprised that I have won because I worked for the votes and I must complete all the works that I have started, ” she said.

She was hopeful of the NDC winning the 2020 general elections.

“The party executives must call all the candidates together and let us all share ideas on how the party can move forward because H.E John Dramani Mahama is coming back in 2020 and so, we have to work tirelessly for victory,” she said.

Nadowli NDC elects Hospital Administrator to succeed Bagbin

Mr Sumah Mwinkaara Anthony, the Sissala East Municipal Hospital Administrator has been elected by the Nadwoli-Kaleo Constituency delegates to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 elections.

Mr Anthony will replace Mr Alban Bagbin, Ghana’s longest serving Parliamentarian and current Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

Mr Anthony polled 374 votes out of the 851 valid votes to beat his six other competitors including Dr Camynta Baezie who got 165 votes followed by Mr Martin Lucas Nyune Kombanpuo who also got 125 votes.

The rest were Mr John Salifu Dumbah, 121 votes; and Mr Romanus Zingleo Kuong Gyang, 52 votes; while Mr Mumuni Awudu Adams, and Dr Vitalis Mwinyuri Suuron polled seven votes each.

Total ballots cast were 854 with two rejected ballots.

It’s time to take back Upper Manya seat – Bismark Tetteh Nyarko

The newly elected parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Upper Manya Krobo Constituency, Bismark Tetteh Nyarko has called on all party faithfuls to rally behind him to win the seat back to the NDC.

“There is a lot of work to be done ,we are now in opposition so we have to work extra hard so that, come 2020 general election, we shall take the seat back”, He said .

Mr Nyarko made this statement in an interview with the media after his victory at the NDC parliamentary primary election for the Upper Manya constituency at Akatawia in the Upper Manya District of the Eastern Region.

At the close of polls , Nyarko had 439 votes , Jeff Tetteh Kavianu, the former Member of Parliament for the area had 255 votes, Francis Sackitey Madjitey had 126 votes , Evans Tettey Korli got 112 votes, Michael Nene Oyortey Okpeyo had five votes and Jonathan Narh Nomo had three votes.

A total of 964 delegates were expected to cast their votes, however, at the close of polls, the total vote cast was 944, total valid votes were 940 and four were rejected.

Mr Nyarko said his focus was on to unite the party so that together they could forge ahead to bring victory to the NDC.

He thanked the delegates for an overwhelming victory that was witnessed by all at the primaries and assured them that he was going to involve each and every one in his campaign.

At Adoagyiri, near Nsawam in the Eastern Region, Philibert Selom Fummeh polled 556 votes to beat Ernest Essah who polled 391 votes.

Fummeh was therefore declared the winner of the parliamentary primaries of the NDC for the Nsawam/Adoagyiri constituency.

In all, the NDC had primaries in only 11 out of the 33 constituencies in the region.

The constituencies where the primaries were held included, Upper Manya, Lower Manya, Asuogyaman, Upper West Akim, Ayensuano, Suhum, Abuakwa North, Afram Plains North and Afram Plains South, Nsawam /Adoagyiri and Abirem.

According to a release from the Eastern Regional Secretariat of the NDC, another date would be fixed for the parliamentary primaries in the other constituencies in the region.

Amanda leads NDC in Suhum while Adi leads in Ayensuoano

Ms Amanda Okyere has been elected to contest parliamentary seat on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) for the Suhum Constituency in the Eastern Region.

She polled 821 votes to beat two other contenders in the Party’s parliamentary primary election.

Her other two contenders, Lucy Anim Konyo and Mary Ago had 126 and 58 respectively.

A total of 1,129 delegates were expected to cast their ballot in the constituency, however, the total vote cast as at the close of polls was 1,013, with 1,005 valid votes and eight rejected votes.

Ms Okyere in an interview with the media after her victory thanked everyone especially the delegates who had strong believe and confidence in her, which they demonstrated by voting massively for her at the primaries.

She called for unity among party members and urged the members of her party to be resolute and focused to annex the seat for the NDC come December 2020.

In the Ayensuoano Constituency primaries, Tedd Adi polled 415 votes to narrowly beat his challenger, Francis Eric Teinor who polled 400 votes.

Adi therefore gets the mandate to lead the NDC in the Ayensuoano constituency come 2020 parliamentary elections.

Mr Afenyo wins NDC parliamentary primary for Amasaman

Mr Sedem Kweku Afenyo, a micro-financier on Saturday polled 599 votes to win the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primary election for Amasaman Constituency to contest the 2020 election.

The other contestants were Ebenezer Nii Armah Tackie, 60 votes, Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea, 368 votes, Hajia Mariam Dzifa Ibrahim, 70 votes, Prince Kwadzovie Wormenor, 46 votes, and Okpolu William Ahamazie three votes.

The total registered delegates were 1,257 and total votes cast was 1,106 while five votes were rejected.

The election, supervised by Mr Micheal Owusu of the Electoral Commission was peaceful as the personnel of the Amasaman Divisional Police Command provided security amidst showering.

Mr Afenyo in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the election was a family contest and that being a unifier, he would do his best to bring everybody on board to campaign for the party to win the 2020 election.

He said there was no winner or vanquish and appealed to his colleagues to join him to work hard for the NDC to achieve victory.

Volta NDC congratulates delegates for successful primaries

The Volta Regional Executive of National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed gratitude to the delegates for peaceful and successful end of parliamentary primaries.

Mr James Gunu, Regional Secretary of the Party in release signed and copied to Ghana News Agency also congratulated all candidates elected in the primaries to contest the 2020 Parliamentary elections on the ticket of the NDC.

“We also congratulate the unsuccessful contestants for their show of comradeship in deepening our democratic credentials.”

The release urged all members of the Party to as a matter of urgency, put the primaries behind, to ensure unity and cohesion of the party at all levels and remain focus to win the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

“We also thank the Electoral Commission (EC), Ghana Police Service, the Media, Regional Council of Elders, Constituency Electoral Committees, Regional and National Elections Supervisors, Members of the Regional and Constituency Elections Directorates, Party Executives, and everybody who contributed to the success of the elections,” it said.

Alexander Ackuako wins Bortianor- Ngleshie Amanfro Parliamentary primaries

Mr Alexander Ackuako has won the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primary election in the Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfrom constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

He polled 418 votes to win with his closest opponent in the race, Mr Felix Akwetey Nii Okle, polling 362 votes.

The other contestants in the race and the number of votes they had included Mr Asiedu Peter Nana 71 votes, Mr Adams Dickson Abu Skedey 51, Mr Alfred Nii Commettey Ogbamey 11, Mr Sheriff Otoo Dodoo two, and Mr Anthony Yesutor Kuagbenu zero.

The total ballot cast was 917 with one rejected ballot and one spoilt ballot.

An elated Mr Ackuako expressed gratitude to God and the delegates for electing him to contest on the ticket of the NDC.

He said, his victory was a clear message they were sending to the incumbent New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament of the area to watch out for an NDC victory in election 2020.

He said, his victory was for the whole Constituency and therefore, appealed to his fellow contestants to join hands with him to achieve victory come 2020.

Abdul Latif Dan wins NDC Ablekuma Central parliamentary primaries

Mr Abdul Latif Dan has won the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primary election in the Ablekuma Central Constituency.

Mr Latif Dan swept 888 votes to defeat Alhaji Alidu Haruna, who had 654 votes.

The total ballots cast was 1,542, representing 86.9 per cent of turn out.

There were no spoilt ballots.

Supporters of the winning side were ecstatic over the victory and celebrated with singing, dancing and chants.

Mr Latif Dan, in his address to NDC members thanked them for coming out in their numbers to vote.

“The people of Ablekuma Central have spoken very well. The victory of NDC 2020 begins today and I call on each and every one of us to join the crusade for the victory of NDC 2020.

“I cannot do it alone; neither can you, so together we succeed. May the Almighty Allah bless you all,” he added.

NDC fails to elect female candidates in Upper West Region

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has failed to elect the only two female candidates that contested the party’s parliamentary primaries out of the overall 36 candidates across 11 constituencies in the Upper West Region.

The two female candidates were Madam Jamilatu Ibrahim, Sissala East Constituency and Madam Mary Hagbana Abu Azantilow, Sissala West Constituency.

In the Sissala East Constituency, Madam Jamilatu Ibrahim polled 34 votes to place forth position out of the five candidates that contested the primaries.

Mr Issah Mohammed Bataglia won the race for the Sissala East Constituency with 376 votes out of a total of 729 ballots cast whilst his closest rival, Mr Adamu Yakubu, polled 243 votes.

The rest were Bukari Bayorbor, 65 votes; and Dr Sumaila Assuru, 11 votes.

Meanwhile, Madam Mary Hagbana Abu Azantilow garnered only 35 votes to place third among the three candidates that vied for the Sissala West NDC parliamentary slot.

The winner for that constituency was Mr Mohammed Adams Sukparu who garnered 345 votes to beat his closest rival Mr Hakeem Mumuni Duwiejua who also polled 235 votes.

Meanwhile, two other incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs), namely; Mr Joseph Yiele Chireh and Dr Francis Bawana Dakura have also lost their bid to continue to lead the party in the 2020 elections.

Mr Chireh lost his 20-year reign as MP for Wa West when he polled 317 votes as against the 755 votes garnered by Superintendent (Rtd) Peter Lanchene Toobu, Ex-Executive Secretary to the Outgone Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Dr Dakura’s 256 votes were not enough to save him from being defeated by his former District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Cletus Seidu Dapilah who polled 429 votes.

The remaining four candidates were Mr Bright Babanye Salia, 146 votes; Mr Richard Kuunaah, 36 votes; Dr Dapilah Reagan Kaaiemabong, 17 votes; and Lawyer Vitus Gbang, 110 votes.

Meanwhile, two other MPs, namely; Alhaji Abdul Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, Wa Central Constituency; and Mr Edward Kaale-Ewola Dery, Lambussie Constituency, were able to survive the challenge.

Alhaji Pelpuo won massively with 789 votes while his three other contestants, namely; Alhaji Duogu Yakubu got 297 votes; Dr Sharif Mahmud Khalid, 172 votes and Lawyer Wahid Bampuori, 121 votes.

Mr Dery also polled 331 votes to beat his two other competitors, Mr Bom Kofi Dy-Yakah and Mr Marcellinus Welber who polled 119 and 185 votes respectively.

Also, former MP, Mr Ameen Salifu’s 408 votes could not help him survive the fierce challenge from Dr Godfred Seidu Jasaw, a Lecturer at the Wa campus of the University for Development Studies (UDS), who garnered 522 votes to win the Wa East Constituency slot.

In the Lawra Constituency, Mr Bede A. Ziedeng won again by polling 379 votes to beat Mr Daniel Tigbee who also got 316 votes.

It was a fierce battle among seven candidates in the Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency where Mr Anthony Mwinkaara Sumah emerged victorious after garnering 374 votes out of a total of 851 valid votes cast to beat his six other competitors.

They included, Dr Camynta Baezie, 165 votes; Mr Mumuni Awudu Adams, seven votes; John Salifu Dumbah, 121 votes; Dr Vitalis Mwinyuri Suuron, seven votes; Mr Martin Lucas Nyune Kombanpuo, 125 votes; and Mr Romanus Zingleo Kuong Gyang, 52 votes.

Mr Sumah would be leading the party in place of Mr Alban Bagbin, Ghana’s longest serving Legislator who decided to step down to allow others the opportunity serve the people.

Meanwhile, Dr Richard Kuuire and Dr Sebastian Ngmenenso Sandaare were elected unopposed for the Nandom and Daffiama-Bussie-Issa Constituencies respectively.

Businessman wins Techiman South NDC parliamentary slot

A businessman, Mr. Christopher Beyere has won the slot to contest the 2020 parliamentary election on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Techiman South Constituency of the Bono East Region.

Mr. Beyere who is a former health administrator and once head of the Ministry of Health Training Schools’ Secretariat, clinched victory with 655 votes out of 1,537 valid votes cast in the NDC’s parliamentary primary organised on Saturday at Techiman.

He beat five other contestants, including Mr. Agyei Mensah, the immediate past Member of Parliament for the area who obtained 403 votes.

The rest were Alhaji Awal Mohammed, a tutor, 244, Mr. Kwaku Agyapong, a businessman. 138, Mr. Amankona Munufie, a Lawyer, 78 and Mr. Mohammed Bugumah, a staff of the Techiman South National Health Insurance Scheme, 19.

Five ballots were rejected to make the total votes 1,542 out a total registered voters of 1, 584 in the election conducted and supervised by the Techiman Municipal Office of the Electoral Commission.

The losing candidates pledged their support for Mr. Beyere to be able to recapture the seat for the NDC and announced his readiness to work effectively with all to ensure that their collective effort would not be in vain.

Agnes Naa Momo Lartey elected NDC’s Parliamentary Candidate for Krowor

Mrs Agnes Naa Momo Lartey has been elected as the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Krowor to contest the 2020 general election on the Party’s ticket.

Mrs Lartey garnered 934 votes to defeat her only challenger in the race Mr Edgar Nii Kpakpo Addo, who had 244 votes.

In her victory speech, Mrs Lartey expressed gratitude to the delegates and the Party Executives in the Constituency for their efforts and sacrifice.

She urged Party Members to unit for victory in 2020

“From now, there is no Momo followers or Kpakpo followers any more, let’s unit for victory” she said.

She said the victory was dedicated to the Party and that all should get on board for victory 2020.

She said she was ready to work with her opponent because they were all one.

Mr Wradi Bortey, NDC Chairman, Krowor Constituency said it was good for delegates to know that election was a process and not an event and members should not be divided.

He said, he was optimist that the Party was going to wrestle the Krowor Parliamentary seat from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) come 2020, looking at the turn out of voters.

“Nothing will stop the NDC from taking the seat in Krowor” he said.

He said the 93 per cent delegate turn out showed the hunger and thirst Ghanaians had for change come 2020.

He congratulated the candidates and commended all delegates and executive for their faithfulness, loyalty and love shown toward the Party.

Ablekuma West NDC elects Rev Addo as Parliamentary Candidate

The Ablekuma West Constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has elected Reverend Kweku Addo as the Party’s parliamentary candidate to contest the 2020 general election.

Rev Addo won the elections by a landslide, pulling 724 votes from the 974 total votes cast.

Mr Prince Derrick Adjei, the other candidate pulled 244 votes.

There was one rejected ballot and five spoilt ballots.

Rev Addo in his victory speech urged Party members to stay united to ensure victory in the 2020 elections.

He said with unity and solidarity, he was optimistic of clinching the seat for the party.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency after he was declared winner of the party’s parliamentary primary election, Rev Addo said he had always been optimistic of winning the primary election.

“It’s not a win for Rev Addo but a win for the NDC. The solidarity that we’ve shown today and the peaceful elections that we’ve had, clearly demonstrate my style of leadership and that we should be able to work together to be able to take the seat”, he said.

The Ablekuma West Constituency seat is currently held by Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Gizella Akoshika Tetteh-Agbotoi elected for Awutu-Senya West

Delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Awutu-Senya West Constituency on Saturday elected Ms. Gizella Akushika Tetteh-Agbotoi as its Parliamentary Candidate for the 2020 elections.

Ms. Tetteh-Agbotoi, sister of Madam Hannah Tetteh, former Foreign Affairs Minister polled 774 votes out of the total valid votes of 1061 cast to emerge the winner in an election conducted by Officials from Awutu Senya District Directorate of the Electoral Commission led by Ms. Mercy Sackey at Awutu Bawjiase.

She was followed by Mr. Gabriel Quaye who had 189, Madam Georgina Armah-Danso 70 votes and Mr. Joseph Tetteh obtained 27 while three votes were rejected.

The parliamentary candidate elect in her address, thanked the Almighty God for making the primaries peaceful and also expressed her gratitude to the delegates for giving her their mandate to lead the party to win the 2020 elections, saying, “Let us put behind the past to enable us forge ahead towards the victory of the party”.

She also thanked the constituency executives, the Police and all who contributed to make the election peaceful and successful.

She said, her doors were open to receive fruitful suggestion and ideas that would help the party to take back the Parliamentary and Presidential seat from the New Patriotic Party and to work towards achieving the agenda of “Accountability Probity and Integrity”.

Adotei Allotey wins Anyaa-Sowutuom NDC primaries

Mr Emmanuel Adotei Allotey has won the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Anyaa-Sowutoum parliamentary primary election to contest the 2020 general election on the Party’s ticket.

Mr Adotei Allotey, a businessman and politician, polled a total of 587 votes to beat his other three contenders.

They included Madam Irene Edem Mensah, who had 181 votes, Amadu Mammadu 392 votes and Amadu Ibrahim 137 votes.

The total votes cast was 1,297.

Mr Adotei Allotey in his acceptance speech after been declared winner, urged colleague candidates to team up with him and work together to help wrestle the seat, which had eluded them for 16 years.

“My victory is for all, nobody is a loser. I urge all the other candidates to support me for the purpose of winning the seat for the NDC,” he said.

“We are about to start the journey of victory 2020, there is no need for infighting and I hope our hard work will yield results come 2020,” he added.

Kpone-Katamanso NDC goes to battle without Afotey Agbo.

Delegates of the main opposition party? National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Kpone Katamanso Constituency went to their primaries without a familiar face on the ballot:Joseph Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo.

The Member of Parliament for area decided to set down after three terms fueling speculations that he had chosen a successor only waiting for formal endorsement.

When the delegates converged at the Kpone Traditional Council Hall to poll, they rather endorsed Mr Joseph Akwuerteh Tettey, a public servant, populaly known as “JOE T'”.

He pulled 558 out of the total votes of 1086 to beat his closest contender Mr Moses Tetteh, tipped by many to succeed Mr Afotey Agbo, who bagged 428 votes while Mr. Abraham Tettey Teye and business Mogul Mr. Ruodulph Sebuabe managed 62 and 33 votes respectively.

In an exclusive interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Joseph Tettey expressed gratitude to the delegates for the confidence reposed in him to lead the party in the 2020 general elections

He added that his victory was an indication that loyal service pays.

According to Mr Tettey, he would work hard to unite the party to defeat the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 parliamentary and presidential polls.

“I stand battle ready to increase the vote margins of the NDC, “he assured.

He pledged to employ the services of his contenders going into the 2020 election with a call on his supporters to remain calm and reflect on the bigger cause of the party.

This was the second time Mr Tetteh had attempted win the NDC Parliamentary ticket of the Kpone -Katamanso Constituency.

Source: GNA