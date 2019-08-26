NCCE calls for interest in district level elections

Mr. Samuel Asare, Deputy Chairman in charge of Operations, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has called on the public to develop interest in the impending district level elections.

He said it formed the base structure of the local government system and the root of Ghana’s democracy, thus, must be taken serious by all.

Mr. Akuamoah made the call at a sensitisation programme on the 2019 District Level Elections (DLEs) and the Referendum at Wawaso in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region.

He said the level of voter apathy and disinterest in the district level polls over the years was a threat and setback to the development of democratic governance and called for a change.

Mr. Akuamoah said the public’s keen involvement would help deepen the country’s local government system and also consolidate the Ghana’s democratic gains.

He said it was time opinion leaders in their various communities demonstrated interest in who was chosen as their Assembly members and charged them to get involved and make the elections competitive.

Mr Akuamoah also asked them to start sensitising communities on the referendum on the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

He said it was important that, the electorate turned up and voted massively since the exercise formed an important feature in Ghana’s democratisation process.

Mr Akuamoah said the votes were needed because less than 40 per cent voter turnout at the polls and less than 75 per cent “YES” votes in favour of the amendment draft bill would make the exercise – election of MMDCEs, impossible.

Mr. Daniel Agbesi Latsu, Kadjebi District Director of NCCE, said ensuring a vibrant local government system in the country called for continuous efforts by all stakeholders to deepen the district assembly concept.

He said it was important that the sub-structures of the assembly were made attractive to ensure that more candidates stood for elections at all levels at the grassroots.

The District Director said sub-structures of the Assemblies, such as the Urban, Zonal, Town/Area Councils and Unit Committees derived their strength from the convictions that smaller, more compact and transparent local committees, were better placed to address issues of local concerns and the development needs of the people.

He said the work of district assemblies would be more appreciable if assembly members and unit committees worked closely, by providing the assemblies with “well-structured information” that would help in facilitating development programmes of the assemblies.

Mr. Cephas Adukpo, Regent of Wawaso also underscored the importance grass root participation in local governance and assured to help invoke interest of the locals in the district level elections.

He lamented about the poor state of roads in the area and appealed for the fixing of Asato-Wawaso road to make conveyance of foodstuffs to the marketing centres easier.

Source: GNA