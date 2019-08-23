Akatsi South Assembly vehicle confiscated over GH¢31000 judgement debt

A Sogakope High Court has confiscated a Toyota Hilux Pick-Up belonging to the Akatsi South District Assembly, for its inability to settle its debt owed the Anakpa family of Yaluvi, near Akatsi in the Volta Region.

The vehicle with registration number GN 2191-11, which was being used by the District Coordinating Director, was seized following a Writ of Fiere Facias issued upon the orders of the High Court, documents available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) indicated.

The Anakpa family demanded a total amount of GH¢31,000.00 for costs and general damages awarded against the Akatsi South District Assembly over a land, the family leased to the Assembly.

The GNA gathered that in 1990, local government officials of the then Akatsi District Assembly approached the Anakpa family for the release of a 28 acre or more of its land, at Akatsi for the construction of the District Assembly premises.

The facts of the case are that, the family readily gave out the land with an additional acre, to the District Assembly, which was used to construct the District Chief Executive’s (DCE’S) residence without any compensation or whatsoever.

The GNA learnt that, there were repeated demands for the payment of compensation to the Anakpa family after a meeting was held on 15th August, 1995, which the officials of the District Assembly assured the Anakpa family that, it would refer the matter of compensation to the Land Valuation Division, of the Lands Commission.

On 15th of October, 2018, the Anakpa family served the Assembly a final demand notice for the compensation to be paid with a statutory one month notice, of intention to commence a suit against the Assembly.

However, efforts by the Anakpa family to receive the compensation package from the Assembly did not yield any positive results, prompting it to institute a legal action against the Assembly on 23rd November, 2018, after which costs were awarded against the Assembly.

The GNA was told that, after all efforts to get the compensation paid, the Akatsi South District Assembly failed to honour the judgment, prompting the latest order by the court.

Source: GNA