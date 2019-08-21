US company donates litter bins to Ghana

The Integrated Management System (IMS), one of the largest African American firms in the United States has donated 100 litter bins worth $15,000 to the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR).

Mr Wahab Essuman, the local Manager of the IMS, Ghana, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the presentation of the bins, said the gesture was to support President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s agenda of keeping the environment clean in Accra.

He said it also formed part of the IMS’s mission of reaching out to cities to resolve community issues, and that they offer services in engineering, management, environmental and infrastructural development.

Mr Michael Yaw Gyato, a Deputy Minister of MSWR who received the bins, expressed gratitude to the management of IMS for the donation and gave the assurance that the items would be put to good use to ensure a clean environment in Accra.

He said poor sanitation in Accra was increasingly becoming a serious problem and that the government would do all in its power to solve the issue.

Source: GNA