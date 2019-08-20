Convict tells court he killed and ate whole pig in two days

A 43-year-old man who was brought before the Nkawie Circuit Court for stealing a pig valued at GH¢600.00, shocked the presiding judge and the audience, when he revealed that he used just two days to consume all the carcass of the animal alone.

Frank Sarkodie was said to have stolen the animal from its owner at Abodwese, a farming village near Manfo in the Ahafo Ano North Municipality, killed and consumed everything alone within two days.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment on his own plea.

Police Inspector Jonas Newlove Agyei told the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey, that there had been rampant stealing of the complainant’s livestock and foodstuffs.

He said on August 13 this year, the complainant detected the theft of one of his pigs and while searching for it, a witness in the case alerted him that he saw Sarkodie carrying the animal away.

The complainant made a report to the Manfo police who arrested him.

Inspector Agyei said the convict admitted the offence in the presence of the witness and was therefore charged and brought before the Court.

Source: GNA