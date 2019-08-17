NDC will never cancel free SHS programme – NDC youth

The Upper-East Regional Youth Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) has debunked the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) claims that the NDC plans to cancel the free Senior High School(SHS) programme, when it takes over the administration of the country.

“The NDC would rather create grounds for its transformation and sustainability,” the group said.

This was made known at a press conference organized by the NDC Upper East Regional Youth Secretariat in Bolgatanga, Upper East Region, to assure the public of the party’s commitment to promote free senior high school education in the country.

A statement read on behalf of the regional youth by Mr Abraham Azumah Lambon, the NDC Upper East Regional Youth organizer, said the programme was a constitutional provision enshrined in article 25, mandating every child to attain free and compulsory education in the country, and cancelling it was not in the books of the NDC.

Commenting on a ruffle that occurred at Navrongo between some security personnel and NDC youth during the recent visit of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Mr Lambon said it was unfortunate that the young people were maltreated, as they only carried placards to show that they were dissatisfied because of the unfulfilled promises the president made to them, prior to the 2016 elections and the economic hardship they were enduring.

Mr Lambon called on the security agencies not to allow themselves to be used by politicians and must be fair to everyone in carrying out their duties.

Mr Prosper Adongo, the Navrongo Central Constituency youth organizer of the NDC, claimed the young people were manhandled by some presidential guards as they carried placards that read, “Where are our dams”, “ one constituency one million dollars” and “we live in a state of insecurity” among others.

He said the security seized the placards and destroyed them without any form of provocation by the youth.

Source: GNA