President enskined ‘Chief for the Poor and Vulnerable’

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been enskined as Aniwoba Nab-Chief for the “Poor and Vulnerable”, by the chiefs and people of Builsa South in the Upper East Region.

The title, according to Nab Clement Akanko Anyatiuk, the Paramount Chief of Fumbisi, was in recognition of the pro-poor policies of President Akufo-Addo’s government.

“Most of your policies are geared towards helping the poor in society, that is Free Senior High School, Planting for Food and Jobs, amongst others,” Nab Clement Akanko Anyatiuk said during the President’s two-day tour of the Upper East Region.

“The introduction of the free SHS policy has, without doubt, relieved parents of heavy financial load that has been making parents stop the education of their children,” the chief stated.

Nab Anyatuik said government’s flagship programme, “Planting for Food and Jobs” was ensuring that a million farmers received improved seeds, subsidised fertilizers, extension services, marketing strategy and e-agriculture.

“It is important to state that the Chiefs and people wish to declare their total support and co-operation to your government for the development of the District and nation at large. We have the confidence in you and trust that you will pay special attention to the District, to enable us catch up with the others,” the Chief added.

