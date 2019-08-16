Local Government Service cautions public against recruitment scam

The Local Government Service (LGS) says there are no fresh recruitments into the Service and called on the public to treat any such publications online and on social media platforms as a scam.

“The Head of LGS has been notified of a publication circulating on social media and other online portals that, the Local Government Service (LGS) is inviting applications from suitably qualified Ghanaians, to fill vacant positions in the Service, in some specified Regions,” the statement said.

A statement signed by Mr James Oppong-Mensah and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the LGS was not the author of the said information and urged all to disregard it.

It said that the Service was just about to conclude a process it began in February 2019, to engage 2,290 additional staff and had not initiated any fresh advertisements.

According to the service, the public would be notified when such opportunities turn up, and that due processes and procedures would be followed.

Source: GNA