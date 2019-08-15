Operation Vanguard apprehends 36 suspected illegal miners in Eastern Region

The Operation Vanguard team says it has apprehended 27 suspected illegal miners, in an overnight operation within the Atiwa West District of the Eastern Region. Additionally, the team said it has arrested nine other locals in the Birim North District, within the general area of Apradan.

The suspects, all confirmed to be locals, were operating within the general area of Abomosu.

This was contained in a statement issued to the Ghana News Agency by Captain Andy Sowatey, Public Relations Officer of Operation Vanguard.

“All 36 suspects were handed over to the Afosu local police for further action,” the statement said.

The statement added that, gold detecting machines and other miscellaneous tools the miners were using in their operation, are being held in evidence.

“A Chinese national suspecting of engaging in illegal mining activities was also apprehended in the general area of Wassa Kumasi in the Wassa Akropong District. He was handed over to Inter-ministerial committee on illegal mining for further action,” the statement added.

Source: GNA