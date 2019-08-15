KNUST establishes Obuasi campus

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has established a campus at the mining city of Obuasi in the Ashanti Region, in a bid to increase access to tertiary education to many Ghanaians.

The campus, which officially opens in September, this year, would run courses related to mining.

Professor Kwasi Obiri-Danso, Vice-Chancellor of the University, who announced this, added that the university authorities would in addition, roll out sub courses in business administration, with plans to run graduate programmes in the future.

Prof Obiri-Danso, who was speaking at the 53rd congregation ceremony of KNUST in Kumasi, lauded Anglogold Ashanti and the Obuasi Municipal Assembly for making cash donations towards refurbishment of facilities at the new campus.

Prof. Obiri-Danso said the University has also established a Faculty of Educational Studies in response to the government’s policy to affiliate all Colleges of Education to the public universities.

Consequently, the university has been selected to play a mentoring role for the Akrokerri, Wesley, St Joseph and EP Bimbilla Colleges of Education.

The Vice-Chancellor said the authorities have stepped up efforts in upgrading facilities and structures at the university to help provide more classrooms and other teaching and learning aids for the growing number of students applying for admission to be served.

Source: GNA