Two of Ghana’s journalists on GIJC19 Speakers list

Two investigative journalists from Ghana are on the Speakers list at the 11th Global Investigative Journalism Conference (GIJC), organised by the Global Investigative Journalism Network (GIJN), an international association of journalism organisations.

The two journalists are Emmanuel K. Dogbevi, Managing Editor of Ghana Business News (a not-for- profit online news outlet) and Kwetey Nartey, Senior Broadcast Journalist with Joy News.

Emmanuel, who is the first and only Ghanaian member of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), facilitators of the multi-award winning global journalism collaboration, Panama Papers and Paradise Papers, and currently the only Ghanaian, is also the Executive Director of NewsBridge Africa, a not-for-profit journalism training organisation. Emmanuel was a team member on West Africa Leaks, the largest journalism collaboration in the region. In Ghana, he has done thorough investigations on illegal rosewood logging by Chinese nationals in the Upper West Region, the state of school feeding in the Mion District in the Northern Region and written extensively on e-waste.

Kwetey is a Mandela Washington Fellow and has investigated a series of serious corruption and injustice issues, implicating government officials and institutions. This includes exposing rebels engaged in illegal mining and killings in a documentary titled ‘Rebel Land’, corruption at the Births and Deaths Registry, the Tamale Teaching Hospital, the Ghana Bauxite Company. Kwetey is also the founder of iHUB Africa, an agency that trains and provides a platform to independent investigative journalists.

The conference held every two years, will this time be hosted in Hamburg, Germany in September. It will involve keynotes, practical panels and workshops on the latest investigative techniques, data analysis, cross-border collaboration, as well as, an opportunity for the best networks.

“Our conferences have trained over 7,000 journalists and resulted in the founding of investigative teams, nonprofit newsrooms, and headline-making stories around the world,” GIJN says on the conference website.

By Gifty Danso

