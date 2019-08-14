President Akufo-Addo will go unopposed in 2020 – NPP Chairman

Mr Dennis Amfo-Sefah, the Tema West Constituency Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has opened a window into what the ruling party is planning to do with its Presidential ticket for the 2020 election.

“I don’t think the reasons for such a decision by the party will be too difficult to understand; I mean President Akufo-Addo is the kind of dream candidate that any party, including even the NDC, would wish to have. His public ratings are high, he is delivering on his promises, and Ghanaians are happy with him.”

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Ghana News Agency on the chances of party in the 2020 polls, the constituency chairman said the performance of the President would return him unopposed.

According to him, because of the President’s sterling performance in office, he was the toast of Ghanaians. “If Ghanaians want him, what would be logical about replacing him with someone else? In fact, the NPP would be unpatriotic if it were to try to replace President Akufo-Addo with someone else on the 2020 ticket” the Tema West NPP Chairman said.

He said President Akufo-Addo was enjoying high public rating so far in his Presidency, after winning the 2016 election against the NDC.

A few weeks ago, the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana published survey results in which it stated that President Akufo-Addo would beat the NDC’s John Mahama hands-down if elections were held.

In January, a similar survey by the University of Ghana said that President Akufo-Addo would sweep 49.3 per cent of the votes while Mr. Mahama would have 33.3 per cent of the votes.

“It is not only the University of Ghana Political Science Department that has published something like this, in fact even before the University of Ghana published its findings, the Economic Intelligence Unit of the UK also made similar publications in favour of the President,” the chairman affectionately Nana Boakye said.

According to him, the surveys were informed by the President’s sterling performance in office which yielded results in the form of Free SHS, Planting for Food and Jobs, Nation Builders Corps and ‘one district, one factory.’

Nana Boakye said that parents would vote for President Akufo-Addo because of Free SHS, while Nursing and Teacher Trainees would also vote for him because of the restoration of their allowances.

“In Dagbon, President Akufo-Addo fixed the age old dispute between Andanis and Abudus and this is one thing that will disadvantage other candidates.”

According to him, “Nobody within the NPP will contest Akufo-Addo. He will go unopposed in the NPP primary, and will also even go almost unopposed in the Presidential election because he will beat John Mahama easily.”

Source: GNA