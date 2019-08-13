Winneba Chief Imam urges media to guard against conflict manipulators

Alhaji Mohammed Issah Monsuru, Chief Imam of Effutu has reminded journalists and media houses of their critical role, in ensuring that their reportage is circumspective and devoid of utterances that are likely to trigger conflicts.

Alhaji Monsuru expressed discomfort with the animosity, intolerance, insults and attacks, which have characterized the country’s political landscape and urged media personnel to resist attempts of manipulation by politicians and people, who intended to incite them to use their medium to cause confusion in the country.

Alhaji Monsuru made the call in an interview with Ghana New Agency in Winneba, after leading Muslims to give thanks to Allah in the spirit of the Eid celebrations.

The Chief Imam said all must contribute to protect Ghana’s peace.

“We should be mindful of our utterances wherever we may be to prevent confusion, for there is no other Ghana than this,” he added.

Alhaji Monsuru called on Ghanaians, particularly Muslims to cultivate the spirit of peace and to demonstrate the values Eid-Ul-Adha wherever they find themselves, because such commitments and sacrifices when demonstrated, would help the country to develope.

He emphasized the need for Ghanaians to eschew evil, embrace good deeds and lead righteous lives rather than seeking vain wealth, which was perishable.

Prayers were said for the President, Ministers of State for Allah to grant them the strength and wisdom to properly administer the affairs of the country to better the lots of the citizenry.

Source: GNA