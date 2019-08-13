President begins tour of Regions in the North

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has began a six-day tour of the Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions.

He is expected to inaugurate completed projects, inspect work on-going projects and perform ceremony for construction works, to begin on some new projects across the three regions.

The President would during the tour, interact with the chiefs and people, as well as with students and tutors, in selected educational institutions.

He would start the tour from Winkogo in Talensi in the Upper East Region, where he would interact with students and tutors of Bolgatanga Senior High School, after which, he would move to Binaba, to attend a durbar of chiefs and people of the area.

He is also going to pay a courtesy call on the Bawku Naba and meet with Mamprusi elders in Bawku.

The President would climax activities of day one of his tour, with a call on the Pusiga Chief and an inspection of ongoing works on the Kulungugu Bridge.

Day two, would see him, address a durbar of chiefs and people in Navrongo, inspection of the local water processing plant and the Tono dam rehabilitation project.

He would then make a stop at the Sandema Chief’s Palace in Builsa-North, and from there, proceed to inspect construction works on the Doninga Bridge in Builsa-South and the rice valleys under the Planting for Food and Jobs programme.

A durbar of chiefs and people at Fumbisi would climax the President’s tour of the Upper East Region.

The President would also start his Northern Region visit with a durbar of chiefs and people of the Saboba Traditional Area.

This would be followed by the inspection of ongoing water projects in Saboba and Gushegu, and a visit to the town’s smock weaving centre.

He would perform ceremony to signal the start of the construction of the Kpandai-Salaga road, at Kpandai after a durbar of chiefs.

Additionally, he is also going to inaugurate a One Village, One Dam project at Wulensi.

In Bimbilla, the President, would attend a durbar of chiefs, do a sod-cutting for the construction of Bimbilla-Salaga road and inspect Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) projects at Bimbilla Senior High School.

On Saturday, August 17, he would commence his tour of the Upper West Region, with the inspection of work on a court building and residential complex at Wechiau in Wa West.

He would then attend a durbar of chiefs and people in Issa, inspect ongoing works on a district hospital in Daffiama-Bussie-Issa, and another district hospital at Funsi for the people of Wa East.

On the sixth day of the tour, President Akufo-Addo would attend a Catholic Mass in Wa, inaugurate the Wa Regional Hospital and attend a durbar of chiefs in Kaleo and Lambussie.

This would be followed by inspection of ongoing works on a small town water system in Lambussie.

The President returns to Accra later on August 18.

Source: GNA