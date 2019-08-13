Let’s support free SHS for sustainable development – GLOMeF

Mr. Raphael Godlove Ahenu, the Chief Executive Officer of the Global Media Foundation (GLOMeF), a not for profit media advocacy organisation, has called on stakeholders to support the nation’s bid to make education a fundamental tool for sustainable development.

As Ghana joins the rest of the world to mark this year’s International Youth Day, Mr.Ahenu said the government required support from civil society actors and stakeholders in the education sector, to improve school infrastructure and make the free Senior High School (SHS) programme meaningful and sustainable.

August 12, was first designated International Youth Day by the UN General Assembly in 1999, and serves as an annual celebration of the role of young women and men as essential partners in change, and an opportunity to raise awareness about challenges and problems facing the world’s youth.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the global theme for the 2019 celebration, Mr. Ahenu emphasized that the nation ought to up efforts and measures to make quality education inclusive and accessible for all young people.

He indicated that, inclusive and accessible education is crucial to achieving the global goals and it played a pivotal role in accelerating progress across all 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

“The crucial role that quality education plays in youth development cannot be underestimated,” he said.

He also underscored the importance for stakeholders to support the government to “ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all” as rooted in Goal four of the SDGs.

Source: GNA