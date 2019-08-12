Psychologists visit families of kidnapped Takoradi girls

A team of Psychologists have visited the families of the three kidnapped Takoradi girls to give them words of encouragement as the state commiserate with them in the trying period of their lives.

Mr Alexander Koranchie, father of one of the kidnapped girls who confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency, said the visit was the second since their children were taken hostage some one year ago.

The team of Psychologists are visiting in the wake of the recent exercise undertaken by the Ghana Police Service which led to the uncovering of human remains at the Kansaworondo residence of Samuel Wills, key suspect in the Takoradi kidnapped case.

Mr Koranchie said, “they came to encourage us and assured us that the government will do all it can to unravel the identity of the remains”.

He continued “but for me, reading my Bible and praying has been the greatest source of strength since my daughter left home almost a year ago”.

Mr Koranchie also said he had changed his mind on the issue of DNA and forensic examinations adding,” Though I really wanted to decline the DNA test, but many advise and consultations have made me changed my position”.

He added that listening to the advice of his elders and other well-wishers was critical at this point to establish the identity of the corpses discovered and also decide the way forward.

Meanwhile, it is emerging that the fourth remains discovered at Nkroful new site maybe that of one Rose Abakah also a resident of Diabenekrom who was said to have left Sunday school after receiving a call and had since not returned home.

Evangelist Veronica Cobbinah, the grandmother of Rose Abakah told the Ghana News Agency that contrary to speculations that the area was an old cemetery, she was of the strong believe that the fourth discovery could be her grandchild.

She narrated to the GNA that on 18 July 2018, she left for Bethel Methodist Church in Takoradi whilst the grandchild went to Diabene Methodist Church but upon arrival her Grandchild was nowhere to be found but was only told by friends that her grandchild received a call and left the Sunday school service.

Evangelist Cobbinah added that various announcements to trace the girl was unsuccessful through the engagement with the Kojokrom and the Sekondi Police.

She said, “Infact, our case was the first but I had to leave for the United States of America only to hear on the internet of the kidnapping of the three other girls…the Police only allowed us to pay three hundred cedis to some guys who called later that the child was with them and that we should go to the main road to receive her”.

Source: GNA