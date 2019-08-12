Five communities declared Open Defecation Free in Afadzato South District

Five communities in the Afadzato South District Assembly of the Volta Region, have been declared Open Defecation Free(ODF).

These are Ve-Hove, Nyagbo-Kume, Leklebi-Fiafe, Jerusalem, Liati-Tadzi and Tafi-Kpankpamakofe

Mr Wisdom Semanu Seneadza, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Afadzato South, made this known in his address at a meeting of them Assembly.

He appealed to members of the Assembly to support the Environmental Health and Sanitation office for more communities to be declared ODF, to improve the Assembly’s position on the UNICEF District League Table.

The DCE said the Assembly would work hard to improve on the water situation in Ve-Golokuati, once all the documentation on the District Performance Assessment Tool (D-PAT) projects were completed.

Mr Seneadza said the Assembly had been able to mobilized an amount of GH¢96,949.82 representing 53 per cent of the estimated budget for the year.

He said the District’s Revenue Improvement Action Plan, Implementation Committee(RIAPIC) and personnel from the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) are working assiduously to rake in more revenue, to ensure that the Assembly achieved its target for the year.

Mr Seneadza said the Assembly is carrying out the collection of property rates and that, its taskforce would resume the arrest of stray animals to improve sanitation.

He also said work was on-going on the Assembly’s District Coordinating Director’s bungalow and Staff quarters, all in Ve-Golokuati and a three-unit classroom at Leklebi Dafor, while work had commenced on construction of another three-unit classroom block at Ve-Koloenu RC Junior High School.

The DCE said rehabilitation of the Logba Alakpeti market, construction of the lorry park phase II and extension of water system, all at Ve-Golokuati were part of the Assembly’s infrastructural projects that were on-going.

Source: GNA