Data shows 2.4 billion people interact with Facebook at least once a month

Approximately 2.41 billion people interact with the social media giant, Facebook, at least once a month, according to its latest data copied to the Ghana News Agency.

The growth in Facebook’s monthly active users has been spectacular since the site was launched in the mid-2000s, now nearly engaging a third of the global population.

Just 15 years ago, Facebook had 1 million monthly active users, as the chart from Statists shows patronage now surges to 2.4 Billion users by quarter two.

It said with the other services in the Facebook family (WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger), the numbers get even bigger with some 2.7 billion people using these services each month including 2.1 billion using at least one of them every day.

Background of Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg and co-founders Dustin Moskovitz, Chris Hughes and Eduardo Saverin launched “TheFacebook” while at Harvard University in February 2004.

Initially just available to Harvard students, within a month it had expanded to Stanford, Yale and Columbia after moving to the Silicon Valley.

By the end of 2004, it had reached 1 million users, and by 2005 it had become just “Facebook” and hit six million users. It reached the billion users mark in October 2012.

It indicated that the company has nearly 40,000 full-time employees in dozens of offices around the world from Atlanta to Zurich.

Confined to the Harvard campus at first, the service quickly gained popularity and was subsequently rolled out to other colleges.

By the end of 2004, facebook had more than one million registered users and the newly-founded company behind it had not only moved to Silicon Valley and securing a $500,000 investment from PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel.

The social network was opened to the general public in the fall of 2006, marking the start of one of the most remarkable growth stories in corporate history.

The social media network posed the most remarkable growth stories in corporate history and until today, despite being shrouded in controversy over its (mis)handling of user privacy, Facebook just keeps on growing.

It said in the past quarter alone, Facebook added 39 million monthly active users, bringing its total user base to an astonishing 2.41 billion.

