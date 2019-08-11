Ayensuano NADMO embarks on tree planting

The staff of National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in the Ayensuano District of Eastern Region has planted 1,500 shaded trees to help check rainstorm in the district.

Briefing the Ghana News Agency during the exercise at Ayibontey, near Coaltar, the capital town of the district, Mr Kwaku Obuobi Appiah, the District Operation Officer of NADMO said, the trees planted included; Acacia and Teak.

He explained that the trees are to beautify the environments of the communities and protect the communities from rainstorms which ripped-up roofs of public buildings including; schools, churches and some private homes.

Mr Appiah mentioned some of the beneficiary schools and communities as Asuboi Presbyterian Basic School, Mankrong D/A School, Kyekyewere Presbyterian Basic School, Agogi D/A Basic School, Marfokrom D/A School, Otoase Presbyterian Basic and Junior High School, Awereso KG, Coaltar Catholic Basic School and Otoase Presbyterian Basic School.

The communities that benefited from the tree planting included; Otoase, Odenlekrom, Dokrochiwa, Asuboi Anum Apapam, Asuboi, Otoase Amanfro Coaltar, Krabokese, Kraboa and Kyekyewere.

Mr Appiah called on the people to take care of the trees from being destroyed by stray animals and appealed to philanthropists and non- governmental organisations to come and support them with cash or seedlings to protect the environment.

Reverend(Rev) Francis Baffei, Headmaster of Marantha Glory Hill Academy and Vocational Technical Institute at Ayibontey thanked Mr Appiah for the exercise which would benefit the communities in Ayensuano District and its institutions in the event of an outbreak of rainstorms

Source: GNA