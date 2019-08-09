Trade between Ghana and Canada was $264m in 2018

The government of Canada has reaffirmed its commitment to improve partnership with Ghana in the mining sector to help realise the “Ghana Beyond Aid” agenda.

In 2018, the two-way merchandise trade between the two nations reached $264.6 million, with Canada importing $77.2 million worth of goods, including cocoa, rubber, mineral ore and wood from Ghana.

This came to light when the Canadian Minister-Counsellor and Senior Director for Development Programme, Mr. Christian Tardif, paid a courtesy call on Mr Kwaku Asoma-Cheremeh, the Minister of Lands and Resources in Accra.

Mr Asoma-Cheremeh announced that government was in discussion with mining companies in the country to support road construction and rehabilitation works within their catchment areas.

He cited the recent 33-km road rehabilitation project undertaken jointly by the government of Ghana and Goldfields Ghana Limited.

He said government’s doors were opened to welcome foreign and local investments in the mining sector to create jobs and increase government’s revenue.

Source: GNA