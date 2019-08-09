Road crash fatalities reduced between April and July in three regions – MTTD

Fatalities on road crashes in Bono, Bono East and Ahafo have witnessed a sharp decrease between April and July 2019, but recorded accident cases in the three regions are slightly higher.

Statistics from the Regional Office of the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) indicates that 56 people died through 170 cases of road crashes in the regions within the period.

The situation is relatively better compared to the 145 deaths that occurred through 156 crashes recorded between January and March this year.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of a road safety campaign in Sunyani, Mr Kwasi Agyenim Boateng, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Head of the Commission, said driver discipline on accidents prone highways in the regions has improved.

He lauded strengthened collaboration between the regional offices of the NRSC, Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority (DVLA) and various transport unions, and expressed the hope that the collaboration would be deepened.

Mr Boateng commended personnel of the Commission engaged under the Nation Builder Corps (NaBCo) whose commitment has intensified road safety education and campaign efforts.

Earlier, interacting with commercial drivers at the Nana Bosoma Central Market, Mr Boateng advised the drivers to observe road signs and avoid speeding to help control any unforeseen contingency that might occur on the road.

He said the road accident situation in the three regions is still high and urged the drivers to do regular vehicle maintenance and check their brakes, and tyres and lighting systems before starting a journey.

Superintendent Stephen Sarfo Tenkorang, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Commander of the MTTD, said the police has intensified enforcement exercises on major highways in the regions.

He said his outfit has seized more than 100 driving licenses for traffic offences, and is preparing to prosecute drivers with major offences.

Supt. Tenkorang said police would not deal leniently with drivers whose vehicle’s road worthy and insurance certificates have expired, and cautioned the drivers to drive with their driving licenses.

Source: GNA